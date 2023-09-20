IOP Council Candidates Voice their Opinions

The Island Eye News asked the eight candidates for four spots on the Isle of Palms Council for their opinions on four questions that we think are important to the people of IOP. Here are the answers provided by Tim Ahmuty, Elizabeth Campsen, Ashley Carroll, Brian Duffy and Scott Pierce. We asked the other three candidates – Kevin Popson, Rusty Streetman and Jimmy Ward – for their opinions as well, but they chose not to respond.

What are the three most important issues facing the Isle of Palms? Why are these issues important?

Tim Ahmuty

The most important issue is maintaining the quality of life and livability for our island residents – to keep our neighborhoods safe and clean and maintain a healthy balance of residential, investment and second home properties.

We need to manage and establish a limit on how many rentals we can accommodate into our residential neighborhoods. A 1,600 cap on ISTRs represents a 39% ratio – not perfect but fair. Parking and congestion: As our population grows older and more people visit our island, accidents and medical emergencies are going to happen. We need a clear path on and off the island for EMS and other emergency vehicles. We need to keep our primary and secondary roads clear, and the emergency lane on the Connector put back in place. Home rule – each island resident has a stake in the future of our island city. Our voices should be the most influential when it comes to shaping the policies that impact our community. As we have seen over the past few years, there are outside, off-island groups along with our state representatives working overtime to influence and legislate what happens in our city and neighborhoods, doing so without our input or regard for our community’s best interest. Examples: removing emergency lane on the Connector; Bill S40, taking away our right to manage parking on the rights of way; and H3253, legislation that would prohibit municipalities from enacting ordinances restricting or prohibiting STRs in their towns or cities. We must stand up this type of encroachment of our right to govern our city as we chose.

Elizabeth Campsen

Managing pressure from population growth in surrounding communities; Managing pressure of a growing seasonal population on the residential nature of the island; Improving infrastructure.

In addition to being repeated themes in our Comprehensive Plan, the results of our Strategic Plan survey revealed these to be among our top-ranked issues as well. Clearly and objectively, they are our most important challenges. One reason this is true is because we all live with the effects of these issues daily. Our historically busy summer has now stretched into spring and fall, bringing more people to the island than ever before. Our drainage infrastructure is now challenged regularly by increasing tide cycles. In the last decade, our traffic counts have increased, as have our number of licensed short-term rentals. Parking areas are full earlier, and our city staff is overwhelmed more often than not. Despite all this, our island geography has not grown. It can’t! What has also occurred is a reduction of our residential population. We must explore every management tool available in order to preserve the residential nature of our island. I believe a robust residential community naturally mitigates many of the pressures we face.

Ashley Carroll

Ensuring a quality of life by protecting residential neighborhoods for our families and the future generations who wish to live on IOP. This is essential for keeping this island a special place for all to live, work, and play. Enforcement of our livability ordinances is an issue that should be addressed. I would look at the possible need to amend current city ordinances that could be more clearly defined and thus would allow for proper livability ordinance enforcement. This will include researching the latest technology to aid our officers to enact sensible and fair enforcement. I’d like to see continued improvement to infrastructure, such as updating public beach access paths on IOP so that their use is more friendly for all ages – and also address if there is additional need for handicap-accessible parking and golf cart parking near public paths. Bike paths and walking paths, recreation enhancements, etc., are other examples. I believe there is opportunity for innovative economic developments that would be a great asset for all who love Isle of Palms.

Brian Duffy

Short-term rentals, short-term rentals, short-term rentals! If this issue is not managed, then the fabric of what makes up a residential community will be destroyed. Issues like flooding, drainage and fiscal responsibility will be moot, simply subjects to be manipulated by commercial interests.

Scott Pierce

The issues facing the Isle of Palms are symptoms of the increasing attractiveness of the Charleston area as a great place to live and a global vacation destination. This success has resulted in explosive growth and pressures on our 4.4-square-mile island, with about 10 million annual crossings on the Connector and Breach Inlet.

The three most important issues are a direct result of this attractiveness.

Increasing stress on IOP’s services and infrastructure, such as public safety, sanitation, parking, walking and bike paths and traffic control; Balancing the current unlimited rental business with retaining a residential community; Island drainage, beach erosion and preserving what’s left of our undeveloped areas. Residents are grateful for IOP’s success and have a strong desire to maintain a balance while investing in sustainable infrastructure and services. They also understand that doing nothing to protect the balance will result in further declines in our full- and parttime resident population and the quality of life we enjoy today.

Do you think there should be a limit on the number of short-term rental licenses issued by the city? Would you agree to accept the outcome of the Nov. 7 referendum on short-term rental licenses? Why or why not?

Elizabeth Campsen

I support a limit on the number of STR licenses issued to nonresident property owners (6%). In my opinion, the debate around whether we should limit short-term rental licenses ended when every other municipality around us established STR limits. I do not believe it is in the best interest of our residential community to exist as the only open short-term rental investment market in the Charleston area. The referendum gives us an opportunity to set a limit at 1,600, which is 35% of all dwelling units and higher than our historically referenced 33% saturation. If the referendum question is approved, I will accept the will of the residents and then work to put the regulation back into the zoning code in order to carve out our front beach commercial zoning districts from the limitation and protect the remainder of the island in a way that honors the choice made and the number established. If the referendum question is not approved, I will accept that and continue to do everything in my power to support our primary planning concept – taking only those measures which “enhance the existing character of the island as a quality place to live.”

Ashley Carroll

I believe in reasonable regulations on short-term rentals that balance the tourism industry so vital to our city’s economy and preserving the residential charm that is the bedrock of Isle of Palms identity. Market caps will not solve the underlying concerns of the community, and smarter solutions need to be implemented first, like strong rules, proper enforcement and many other sensible and proactive actions.

Brian Duffy

Absolutely! Of course I would agree to accept the outcome of the Nov. 7 referendum. The voters, my neighbors, will have spoken. If a majority of the eligible voters cast their ballots, I am confident the referendum will pass. I urge my neighbors to re-read the referendum, make up their own minds and ignore the misinformation that they will be bombarded with from self-serving interest groups.

Scott Pierce

Yes. IOP is the only remaining open market in the area for unlimited short-term rentals. Combined with our lack of action, this resulted in a 28% growth in short-term rental licensed properties in the most recent registration period. Four months into the new registration period, we’ve exceeded last year’s total licenses. While many opposing viewpoints state the increase is driven by residents safeguarding a license, the permanent residents who have obtained a license so far in 2023 is 7% less than prior period.

Since Council tasked the Planning Commission over two years ago to evaluate STRs, we’ve watched while surrounding communities proactively addressed impacts to quality of life from unlimited STRs within their residential community.

IOP has targeted a balance of 1/3 residents, 1/3 second homes and 1/3 rentals, which I fully support. The overwhelming input from residents was in support of limits (i.e., over 80% of emails to Council and speakers at Council meetings, plus 31% of the electorate signing the petition, were for STR limits). The residents have requested that balance be secured for the future and do not trust a wait and see stance.

I’ll vote YES for the referendum, and, if elected, will support a Commercial District exclusion. I proposed this, but it was rejected 5-4 by Council in February 2023. If the referendum fails, I will accept that the residents of our community have spoken.

Tim Ahmuty

Yes. I believe there should be a limit on ISTRs. 1,600 represents a 39% ratio, which is close to the standard 1/3 residential, 1/3 second home, 1/3 investment property. I will accept the referendum when passed. I will always be an advocate for maintaining a healthy balance of investor property, second home and residential property. No one asks where do the tourists go. They ask where do the locals go. The residents are the backbone of this great island; without them, it’s just another soulless rental development.

Should the city of Isle of Palms be responsible for protecting beachfront properties from erosion? If the city pays for projects that help protect these properties, should the owners be required to give the city a permanent easement on the property?

Ashley Carroll

Federal and state governments should be responsible for beach renourishment and protection because they are the ones with the most control over the laws governing them. Of course, they aren’t and if they aren’t going to pay to save our way of life, they should allow us the ability to decide for ourselves. All property owners should be entitled to fair and reasonable easement agreements with the government, including beachfront property. The city of Isle of Palms follows the requirements of the Army Corps of Engineers when they are responsible for renourishment. The public trust doctrine could serve as an additional guidance source for appropriate action. If beaches and access are public, they should be the financial responsibility of the government.

Brian Duffy

According to the Comprehensive Beach Management Plan, the city’s vision for beach management includes: a dry sand beach at all stages of the tide, capable of providing recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, protecting upland development (i.e beachfront properties) and sustaining our natural resources. So the city has already taken on that responsibility.

Regarding easements, I cannot understand why any property owner would not grant an easement to the city for “protecting upland development” on their property.

Scott Pierce

Protecting the beachfront is our responsibility. IOP has a growing $8 million fund to support it. Consistent with state policy and having personally worked on the Comprehensive Plan, I fully agree with Tim Ahmuty’s June 26 letter to Council, summarizing our responsibility (excerpts):

“I urge you to take the necessary actions to stop the erosion. Referring to IOP’s Comprehensive Plan, it provides guidelines to take action necessary to maintain and preserve our beaches.

Economic Section: Maintain and enhance an effective monitoring system to ensure beaches, marshlands and marinas are properly maintained.

Natural Resources Section: Despite erosion and susceptibility of storms … protection of these natural resources is essential to maintaining a high quality of life on the IOP.

Wildlife Section: Support efforts to minimize the impact of erosion throughout the island, including nourishment projects as the need arises.

Resilience Key Issues: Maintain a healthy beach and shoreline. Support renourishment. Establish a healthy disaster recovery account.

Restoring the dunes and beach is a Council and mayoral responsibility. It affects all that live and visit the island.”

Recent events exposed the need to support these plans and document procedures to implement IOP’s beach renourishment guidelines and fund use.

I’ll rely on our city attorney regarding easement requirements commensurate with specific renourishment efforts. Each renourishment has different aspects that may affect the need for a permanent easement, a temporary or no easement.

Tim Ahmuty

Yes. The city should be responsible for protecting beachfront property if erosion destroys the dunes in front of the property. The beach is the city’s most treasured asset. Our Comprehensive Plan, local Comprehensive Beach Management Plan and the city’s Strategic Plan all mention protecting the beach from erosion. It’s not a secret that the beach erodes, and we must take efforts to minimize the impact of erosion. In November 2014, voters overwhelmingly passed a referendum establishing a city beach preservation fee of 1% of gross receipts for accommodations and certain rentals. As of January 2023, that fund had a balance of $ 7.3 million.

According to the LCBMP, section 2-2-2: Like most beach communities, Isle of Palms owes its existence mainly to the beach. Golf and boating are important contributors to the island’s prosperity, but the beach is the main draw. Property values, real estate activity, tourist visitation, commercial activity and city revenues depend directly or indirectly on the presence of a healthy beach.

We have the money, to pay for the renourishment of the beach, then require an easement from the property owner for the time required for the work to be done.

Moving forward, don’t let the erosion get to the point of encroaching on private property. Have trigger points that kick in before the dunes are damaged to the point of total rebuild. This could possibly save the bird-nesting area, turtle nesting and save money in the long run. This would be beach management being proactive versus reactive.

Elizabeth Campsen

The overarching policy of the South Carolina SC Beachfront Management Act is to protect, preserve, restore and enhance the beach and its dune system. As a coastal community subject to the requirements of the Act, the city is responsible for protecting our beach, beach accesses and, at times by default and only when necessary, the beachfront properties located there from erosion through renourishment efforts. In 2014, IOP voted 3 to 1 to implement a 1% beach preservation fee as a way to financially support these efforts and supplement existing federal and state funding sources. I believe the city should formalize and adopt policies to address the processes by which beach renourishment funds are utilized to ensure any projects that are eligible for local, state or federal funding are handled in a timely, objective and equitable manner. While the Army Corp requires a permanent easement for beach restoration projects on private property, as a Council member I would rely on the advice of our legal counsel regarding the benefits and costs associated with a permanent easement versus a temporary easement.

Is the city of Isle of Palms getting its money’s worth for the more than $1 million a year it gives to the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in accommodations taxes? How would you spend that money differently if state law allowed the city to do so?

Brian Duffy

It depends on how one looks at it. From the real estate/property management/ Chamber of Commerce perspective, the answer is no. Otherwise, why would they be complaining about the CVB? They believe they could make better use of the money to promote the IOP. As if the IOP needs more promotion! Now the residents, who bought into single-family residential districts, probably look at it a different way, especially when one considers the 1,100 plus signatures for the referendum. If the residents are the city, then I suspect they believe CVB negatively impacts the city. It’s all about the conflict of commodity versus community. The residents feel like the fabric of the community is being ripped from them. The real estate/property management/Chamber of Commerce folks feel like they are losing money because of the CVB. Since a small percentage of accommodations taxes actually get into the city’s general fund, the state should change the law to increase that percentage. Currently, accommodations taxes are of little benefit to residents.

Scott Pierce

The $1 million going to the CVB is the result of great success in promoting tourism in the Charleston area. The legislation requiring IOP to send the funds has been in place for decades, when original legislation earmarked ATAX funds to promote a start-up tourism industry.

In 2000, IOP sent about $200K to the CVB – in 2020, over $500K. The final tally for 2023 may exceed $1.1 million. The 100%+ growth in the last four fiscal years is also indicative of volume and price increases in short-term rentals on IOP.

Does IOP need to spend $1.1 million promoting more tourism? No. This has resulted in an unintended misallocation of IOP funds due to 30-year-old law.

I’ve proposed to legislators and our lobbyists that IOP join other large contributors (Kiawah, Myrtle Beach, others) to introduce legislation limiting a municipality’s contribution to the lesser of 30% or a fixed dollar amount and allow the remainder to be spent on durable infrastructure and/or services supporting and managing tourism.

I will continue to push our legislators to make this change and seek tangible alternative uses for these funds in the meantime.

Tim Ahmuty

No. The city is not getting its money’s worth. We need to start our own DMO tomorrow and have a direct say in where the money is spent. Where would I like to spend that money? I would put it to the citizens of IOP – see where they would like the money to be spent. My suggestions would be money for city staff, police, fire, sanitation and EMS to retain and recruit quality people. Clean up and keep clean the front beach area. Fix sidewalks and build new bike and golf cart paths. Plant flowers and trees; beautify the island. Encourage cultural events all over the island. The possibilities and the potential are why we should lobby the state Legislature to free up the funds for other projects. We do not need more promotion; we should strive to be that special best-kept secret on the coast.

Elizabeth Campsen

The CVB is giving IOP more attention than ever, which is a positive step since we are currently obligated by state law to send them over $1 million each year for advertising and promotion of tourism. However, of the five area beaches advertised on the CVB website, three prominently advertise to families while the IOP does not. Our mission is to be “the most sustainable, family-friendly beach community in South Carolina.” If the advertising does not match that vision, I would say we are not getting our money’s worth.

A 2023 article in The Post & Courier stated that since 2004, South Carolina has collected more than $942 million in accommodations taxes. Many municipalities believe the amounts we are obligated to give marketing organizations are too high. I agree. We do not need the level of tourism promotion we did in 2004. What we need are ways to improve our infrastructure and adequately manage the nearly 8 million tourists who come to the Charleston area every year. If allowed, I would reduce the percentage given to marketing organizations and direct that money to local funds supporting tourism management, sustainable infrastructure and workforce housing initiatives.

Ashley Carroll

Isle of Palms is not getting its fair share of the accommodations tax revenue, and, if it were, it should be invested in infrastructure that provides a return on investment and gives us a chance to tackle the many issues our city faces today. For my full position on this and much more, I would encourage all residents to follow along with my social media on Facebook, Instagram, etc. under Ashley Carroll for IOP or my website – ashleycarrollforiop.com. I also love to hear directly from island residents. I am openminded and willing to listen to their ideas and thoughts, and I urge anyone to contact me however they feel most comfortable: meet in person, chat over the phone or simply send me an email. There are many opportunities for residents to reach out so that they may get to know me on a more personal level