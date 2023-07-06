IOP Council Meeting on Short-Term Rentals Now Starts at 5 p.m.

The Isle of Palms City Council will now meet at 5 p.m. July 11 to consider an ordinance that would cap “investment” short-term rentals at 1,600.

Originally, the meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by the Council’s monthly workshop at 5 p.m. According to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the schedule was changed to give more local residents the opportunity to attend. In anticipation of a large crowd, the meeting will be held at the IOP Recreation Center rather than at City Hall.

In addition, a special Council meeting has been set for 4:30 p.m. so the Council can go into executive session and receive legal advice concerning its short-term rental options.

The ordinance, proposed by a local organization known as Preserve IOP Now, was presented to the city June 27 along with a petition that includes 1,173 signatures.