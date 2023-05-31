Isle Of Palms Police Department Will Soon Have A Canine Unit

The Isle of Palms Police Department is expected to have a fully operational canine unit within a month.

At its regularly scheduled meeting May 23, the IOP City Council voted unanimously to direct Police Chief Kevin Cornett to move forward with plans to purchase a dog and train an officer to serve as its handler. Police spokesperson Sgt. Matt Storen said all that should happen by the end of June.

Establishing a canine unit was among the measures recommended by the Council’s Public Safety Committee to enhance safety and security on the island. At its April 25 meeting, the Council authorized Cornett to spend up to $150,000 on equipment aimed at helping the Police Department prevent and control criminal activity. The canine unit, however, will cost much less than expected because an anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase of the dog. Storen said training costs will be paid out of the money made available by the Council on April 25.

“We have already received several requests from community members to make donations to the canine program. Any money donated moving forward will be used for equipment related to the care and daily operation of the dog – toys, bedding, treats, training aids,” Storen explained.

The training will take place at Carolina Canine Academy in Marietta, South Carolina. Storen said the Police Department is considering several breeds, including shepherds, German short-haired pointers and Labs.

Cornett pointed out that the animal would be a detection dog for narcotics and also would be certified in tracking.

At the May 23 meeting, Council Member Jan Anderson asked how useful the dog would be on a daily basis, questioning what use the animal would have “other than a mascot for the group.”

“They are much more than a mascot,” Cornett answered. “They have so many uses – combating narcotics or drugs and playing a critical role keeping guns off our streets.”

He added that on May 6, when there was a heavy law-enforcement presence on Isle of Palms because there apparently was a large event planned on the beach, someone broke into a house, stole a car and abandoned the vehicle a few blocks away. There were six canine units from the North Charleston Police Department on the island, and one of them “took us to the location where the suspect was apprehended,” Cornett said.

In other action May 23, the Council voted 7-2 to accept the recommendation of the Administration Committee and appoint Tim Ahmuty to the Planning Commission. Council Member John Bogosian, who sits on the committee along with Rusty Streetman and Scott Pierce, said all five candidates for the position were “exceptional.”

“I was really impressed with the level of the candidates that applied,” he said. “Tim has a background in construction and building, and he knows the issues. We felt like he was the best of the group.”

Council Member Jimmy Ward apparently disagreed, noting that “I’m sorry that Mr. {Mark} Mitchell was not picked.”

Council Member Kevin Popson joined Ward in voting against appointing Ahmuty to the Planning Commission.

The Council also passed on first reading a noise ordinance, which will go back to committee and be voted on again by the full Council sometime in the future. Teri Haack, representing Wild Dunes Resort, spoke against passing the measure during the citizens’ comments part of the meeting.

“The proposed ordinance seems rushed. Please do not act on this ordinance tonight,” she said, pointing out that the resort paid $943,000 in accommodations taxes and $1.4 million in other taxes in 2022 and that “these contributions will increase in future years.”

The measure passed 7-2, with Ward and Popson voting no. In another 7-2 vote, Ward and Popson opposed the Council’s successful effort to raise the short-term rental license base rate by $100. The Council also recognized the efforts of engineer Dave Micalizzi, who retired from the Isle of Palms Fire Department after 25 years of service.