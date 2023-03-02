IOP City Council Meeting Highlights from Feb 28, 2023

We understand that the audio of the City Council meeting livestream did not work properly. The City recorded the audio of the meeting and it is available here next to the meeting agenda under "Other files." We are looking into the problem and will make corrections to address the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The Isle of Palms City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Council Chambers in City Hall. Listed below are the highlights from the meeting:

Short Term Rental Regulations – City Council discussed several alternatives for implementing a cap on the number of short-term rental licenses. After returning from Executive Session, Councilmember Rusty Streetman made a motion to approve Alternative #5 - No cap on short-term rentals but continue to increase enforcement efforts and monitor trends and metrics at least semiannually. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Ward. The motion was approved on a 5-4 vote. The Ayes were Mayor Phillip Pounds, Councilmember Jimmy Ward, Councilmember Rusty Streetman, Councilmember Blair Hahn, Councilmember Kevin Popson. The Nays were Councilmember John Bogosian, Councilmember Katie Miars, Councilmember Jan Anderson, and Councilmember Scott Pierce.

IOP Connector Alternatives – City Council discussed the five conceptual alternative lane configurations for the IOP Connector and heard from Chief of Police Cornett and Fire Chief Oliverius on how emergency response would be handled in the different options. The public comment period ended on February 17, 2023 and RK&K, the consultant hired by SCDOT to conduct the study, is preparing a report with the survey results. The City will request SCDOT to attend the Council meeting in March to present the survey results and address questions regarding the merits and challenges of the alternatives presented.

Noise Ordinance – Staff presented draft changes to the noise ordinance developed with the direction of the Public Safety Committee. The proposed changes include establishing daytime and nighttime maximum decibel limits for residential and rental properties and commercial establishments. The changes also establish a process for property owners and commercial establishments to request Council approval for limited exemptions to the decibel limits. A goal of the Public Safety Committee has been to establish a quantitative ordinance that would improve enforcement efforts by providing objective and predictable standards for residential and commercial properties. The Public Safety Committee will discuss the proposed ordinance at their next meeting on March 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Temporary Parking Agreement with Islander 71 – City Council approved a temporary agreement with the marina restaurant for the use of the shared parking lot at the Isle of Palms Marina. The agreement establishes a 50-50 share of vehicle parking spaces between the restaurant patrons and IOP residents. The agreement also creates designated free trailer parking for IOP residents displaying a resident parking decal or Wild Dunes resident decal. The City and the restaurant will share the cost of an attendant that will direct parking in accordance with the stipulations during times agreed to by both parties. The agreement expires on October 1, 2023.

Surfing Instruction Permits – City Council approved two applications for surfing instruction on the beach in 2023: Isla Surf School and Carolina Salt LLC.

State ATAX Funding – City Council heard from City Attorney McQuillin regarding state law regulations for the use of state accommodations tax revenue. He reiterated that State law establishes that 30% of the balance of the fund must be used only for advertising and promotion of tourism to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity. City Attorney also discussed the Attorney General opinion from May 31, 2022 which concludes that a local government is only authorized to create an organization to direct the expenditures of its tourism promotion funds when one does not already exist.

City Council voted to pursue the inclusion of a state budget proviso to allocate $400,000 of the City’s 30% state accommodations fund for an island wide walkability study and the construction of multi-use paths, sidewalks and crosswalks.

Personnel – City Council approved increasing the hourly rate for Beach Services Officers to $18 and approved a new full-time Code Enforcement officer for the Police Department.