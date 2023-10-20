Isle Of Palms Seeks Community Input On Aesthetics, Safety, And Rentals In New City Survey

The beauty factor is an easy draw for people with ties to the Isle of Palms.

But a new survey put out by the city aims to address possible issues beyond and including the aesthetics.

The survey is posted on the city's website.

Among the topics tackled were the island's aesthetic maintenance, traffic and parking issues, rental properties, communication with the city, and questions about safety on the island.

"So it's really the first step of what we're calling a community enrichment plan or a tourism management plan," Mayor Phillip Pounds said,

Pounds said input from residents, regular visitors, and businesses is very important.

"There's no already filled in the blanks for strategy things we want to work on," Pounds said. "It's really just listening to the broader community and then putting and then putting some plans around it after that."

Jordan Chaplin, owner of Port City Moped, said he believes the survey is helpful.

"I think some of the questions are definitely important to ask," Chaplin said. "I do agree with a lot of it."

Chaplin is happy with the safety aspect of the community.

But as a golf cart rental business, he does have one request -- better signage for golf cart driver restrictions.