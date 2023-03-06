Joyous News for IOP

The Charleston Beach Foundation, LLC, also known as the Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group, filed a lawsuit against the City of Isle of Palms pursuant to the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The Charleston Beach Foundation also alleged that the City's imposition of a $100 fine "for parking on a state-owned, public right of way" violates the Excessive Fines Clause of the South Carolina Constitution. A bench trial was held on January 12, 2023. Check out the final ruling here.