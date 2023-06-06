Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Will Fund Isle Of Palms Police Department internship

× Expand LENS Endowment logo - 1

The Isle of Palms Police Department and the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program will join forces to establish a long-term internship program that is expected to help both the Department and students seeking a career in law enforcement.

At its May 23 meeting, the IOP Council unanimously approved plans to establish the program, which will be paid for by the LENS program. Ted Kinghorn, “the LENS Whisperer,” said the organization would reimburse the city for the hours the intern, who will be chosen by Chief Kevin Cornett and his staff, works. Kinghorn noted that he hopes the program will be both year-round and long-term.

“Everything we’re doing is to ensure sustainability. We don’t want this to be a flash in the pan. As long as we have support from the community, we can continue to fund the program,” he said.

Cornett said his department has had three unpaid interns in the past. Though none of them became IOP police officers, one now works with a state agency and another is with the U.S. Secret Service.

“The benefit for us is that’s a contact we have and a resource and a partner we can call on later,” Cornett commented. “Ideally, in our world, what we would want to do as this became more robust is target interns that could hopefully have a future with us as a police officer or even in a non-sworn position.”

The chief said interns would handle filing duties and administrative tasks and also answer phones, but he added that they also would become familiar with every aspect of the Police Department.

Council Member Blair Hahn asked if the city would be giving the LENS program accommodations tax money to support the internship. The city gave the program $10,000 in ATAX funds in 2022.

“There is no pending additional request for money from the city,” City Administrator Desiree Fragoso answered. “This would be funded by private donations they receive, not ATAX funds.”

The LENS program was on the agenda once more when the Council voted to approve the recommendations of the Administration Committee and give the Spirit of the Island Award to Kinghorn and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen. The vote was unanimous for both, but Hahn voiced his reservations about the LENS program.

“It gives me concern simply because Mr. Kinghorn is part of the LENS program and we as a Council gave the LENS program last year $10,000 to kickstart that program. Because of that, I believe we should have full transparency with the LENS program. And Mr. Kinghorn has refused to do that and is not being transparent,” he said.

“There was documentation in the ATAX Committee showcasing where $5,000 of the $10,000 contribution has gone at this point, and it’s been for the National Night Out,” Mayor Phillip Pounds said.

“We’re in full compliance. We are very transparent,” Kinghorn responded later. “There’s plenty of oversight to make sure we’re in compliance and funding things that are consistent with our mission.”

Providing letters of recommendation for Kinghorn were former City Administrator Linda Tucker and Harris Teeter store director Dennis McLendon. Acme was nominated by Ward.

“Acme just stepped up. When we had trouble on April 7, all first responders were offered free meals,” Ward said. “City employees get a nice discount there. They’ve always stepped up and helped the community. They are the embodiment of the Spirit of the Island award. They’re an example for all of us to follow.”