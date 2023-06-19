Mark These Upcoming Dates On Your Calendar

Dear Island Neighbors,

Welcome to summer. Several items for your consideration, especially four events on two dates that you should circle on your calendar. Or do whatever you do to highlight dates on your phone calendar. I have found that using a Sharpie on my phone screen doesn’t help much.

Carolina Day celebration - Saturday, June 24

For those of you who are not sure why we have a palmetto tree and crescent on our state flag – and pretty much everything else – please Google “Battle of Sullivan’s Island.” Then Google “Carolina Day” to learn the significance of a very Lowcountry special day.

The actual anniversary of the victory over the British right here (oops, I let it slip – early American Revolution in 1776) is June 28. However, our Island celebration of this very important event is traditionally the Saturday before that date. This year that is Saturday, June 24. Our Battery Gadsden Cultural Center folks will again sponsor an interesting and educational commemoration starting at 9 a.m. at Town Hall. That block of Middle Street will be blocked off for attendees and participants.

There will be Revolutionary War re-enactors firing muskets – hopefully not at town officials – and also some interesting info about an unsung patriot from those days. The program will last less than an hour, and there will be coffee and other refreshments, including, of course, doughnuts, to lure the kids to this enjoyable brief history lesson on a Saturday morning. For more information, please go to batterygadsden.com.

I hope to see you and your families at this unique island event. Seersucker is welcome but not required.

Also on Saturday, June 24: The Fish Fry is back!

After a four-year absence necessitated by COVID restrictions and the need to use the Fish Fry Shack grounds for a temporary fire station while the permanent station was renovated, I am happy to report that the Fish Fry is back. It will be on Saturday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This great, laid-back island tradition dates back 73 years. It was, and is, an important means of raising funds for the work of our amazing volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad. This group is a critical component of our island public safety effort. They support our professional firefighters and greatly increase our capacity to protect the public in fire, water and other emergencies.

Most of the equipment and gear they use in keeping our visitors and us safe is paid for by funds the group raises with events such as the Fish Fry and the – hopefully also returning – Oyster Roast. The equipment, such as boats and jet skis, is used more often than you suspect and more often than we wished necessary.

Please come out to the return of this great event. Bring the whole family to enjoy a meal and beverages with friends and neighbors or feel free to come by for takeout. Tickets are still only five bucks for a meal of fried fish, hush puppies and cole slaw. (The mayor has consulted with a local weight management expert who assures him that the calories in the Fish Fry meal don’t count.) There will also be live music, liquid refreshments and a jump castle for the kids. If you’re not familiar with it, the Fish Fry Shack is at 1459 Hennessy St. at Station 15. You can buy tickets at the event or in advance from firefighters or at the Fire Station or Town Hall – cash or check in any case. Here’s a reminder: bit.ly/2023SIFishFry.

Independence Day events

As always, we on the island will celebrate Independence Day, July 4, from start to finish.

Golf cart and bike parade: Thanks to outgoing Council member and chair of the Council Recreation Committee, Kaye Smith, for her leadership with this event throughout her term and who leaves us with this encouragement: “Start thinking about the golf cart parade and get out those decorations. Rain or shine, line up for the golf cart and bike parade before the 9 a.m. start at Sunrise Presbyterian Church. The parade ends at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School. To be considered in the cart and bike decoration competition you must have a registration number for your cart or bike. Registration will be available at Town Hall through Monday, July 3.

“Once the parade has concluded, meet your neighbors for festivities at the finish line. Kona Ice and Duck Donuts – and coffee – are provided for all, and the Fire Department will be there to hose down willing kids.”

Party at Stith Park and fireworks: The evening celebration will start at 5:30 p.m. Bring a chair or a blanket and get ready for the big show. Music will be provided by the Shem Creek Boogie Band, with fireworks starting around 9 p.m. Please note, during such events, we do not allow dogs in the park, and alcohol is prohibited.

Water and sewer rates

A modest water and sewer rate increase will take effect July 1. For a 6,000 gallon/month customer – our median user – the increase will be 3.7%.

This is actually pretty good news, relatively speaking. Bachman Smith, outgoing Council member and chair of the Water and Sewer Committee, said, “Our water and sewer rate increase this year is in keeping with historical increases, as they are lower than any of our neighbors’. In fact, it is just about half the increase of at least one of our neighbors.”

Thanks to Bachman for his wise and energetic leadership in his eight years of service on that important committee, which saw us through order-of-magnitude system improvements that should last us for decades.

So whether at our Carolina Day celebration, the Fish Fry, the Independence Day events or Town Hall when you’re dropping off your water bill payment ... See you around the island.

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

843-670-9266

Twitter: @oneilpm1

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov