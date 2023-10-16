New ATAX Grant Funding Cycle Deadline November 1, 2023

× Expand Viktoriya Fivko Getty Images/iStockphoto USA national currency, top view of mixed American dollars banknotes. US dollars background. USD

New applications are being accepted for a second round of funding in FY24 of accommodations tax requests through November 1, 2023.

Accommodations tax funds must be used to attract and provide for tourists and must be spent on tourism-related expenditures.

Eligible projects include advertising and promotion, promotion of arts and cultural events for the attraction of tourists, construction, maintenance, and operations of facilities for civic and cultural events, public facilities and visitor centers.

The application is available here. Applications received by the deadline will be reviewed by the ATAX Advisory Committee at 11:00 a.m., November 8, 2023.