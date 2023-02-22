Rat Poison Is An Issue For Environmental Committee

On Feb. 9 the Isle of Palms Environmental Advisory Committee met to discuss goals for 2023 as it began its second year. The committee welcomed Jordan Burrell, its newest member, who attends Academic Magnet High School, after her recent appointment by the City Council. Each of the four working groups on the committee – Wildlife, Litter/Pollution, Water Quality and Climate – were asked to present a list of goals and strategies for the coming year.

The Committee agreed that it would be a good idea for residents of our islands to again be reminded of the dangers of rat poisons to native wildlife.

Many of us who live on barrier islands where houses are elevated have had the unfortunate experience of having rats get into our garage ceilings or house walls and do damage to water lines, electric wires, sheetrock or duct work. Sometimes they even die inside the walls and create an awful smell. An even bigger problem is that rat poisons can be a danger to beneficial wildlife such as hawks, owls, bald eagles, vultures and nonvenomous rat snakes that die from eating poisoned rats. Though some may not be popular with people, these predators and scavengers have an important role to play in keeping our rodent population in check. Pets have also been known to eat poisoned rats.

These poisons have had a dramatic effect on Kiawah Island’s bobcats, which had a population of about 35. In recent years, because of the use of certain rat poisons, their numbers were down to about 10. This has led to an increase in the deer population and necessitated a deer management program because of problems such as disease-causing ticks. Kiawah has begun a Bobcat Guardian Program that includes residents working to preserve bobcat habitat using native plants and pest control providers who have discontinued the use of rat poisons. The bobcats are now beginning to come back.

I have witnessed poison’s effects on wildlife when called to capture an adult bald eagle on a plantation near Huger and again on Sullivan’s Island where neighbors witnessed a redtailed hawk suffering from toxicity symptoms. Even though I was able to get both of them to a medical facility for treatment, the damage was so severe that they both died. The neighbors on Sullivan’s said that someone on their block had been aggressively poisoning rats.

An article in the winter 2021 issue of Audubon magazine by Chris Sweeney illustrated the effects of what they are calling “second-generation anticoagulants.” These are much stronger and kill more quickly than the earlier ones such as warfarin. The four very toxic poisons include brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum and difethialone. No product with these on the label should be used. Although the EPA has made an effort to restrict these products, they have unfortunately become available through online sources.

At my house, we have had good success using the old-fashioned “snap traps” baited with peanut butter to control rats. Then we bury them. Care must be taken, however, to place traps in an enclosed space where pets or children cannot accidentally spring them.