Recycling Containers Moved To Bunch Park

The Isle of Palms City Council has approved the Environmental Advisory Committee’s suggestion to move the bright green Fisher Glass Recycling containers to Carmen R. Bunch Park, which is the green space just north of the Harris Teeter shopping center on Palm Boulevard. The containers at the Marina will remain there.

The Council also has agreed to participate with Smart Recycling in a food composting program. There will be one container for dropping off food waste at Carmen R. Bunch Park and one at the Marina. An informational meeting by Smart Recycling will be announced for residents to learn how and what to compost.