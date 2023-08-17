Short-term Rental Referendum Will Be Held November 7

× Expand Short Term Rentals

Isle of Palms voters will determine the fate of an ordinance that would limit the number of short-term rental licenses the city issues and fill four Council seats at the same time, and a former city official has warned incumbents that their inaction on STRs could cost them their jobs in November.

City Attorney Mac McQuillin explained to Council members at their July 25 meeting that they could have called a special election if there were no election scheduled between 30 days and a year after the Council voted by a 5-4 margin July 11 to ignore a proposed ordinance that would have limited the number of investor-owned STRs on the island to 1,600. However, with an election already scheduled, the Council had no choice but to put the referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot.

During the citizens’ comments part of the July 25 meeting, former Council Member Randy Bell pointed out that the STR controversy “will most likely cost incumbents their seat on the Council.”

Council members up for re-election include Scott Pierce, who voted to restrict short-term rentals, and Rusty Streetman, Kevin Popson and Jimmy Ward, who opposed the ordinance.

“Incumbents Ward, Streetman and Popson, if debating whether or not to run in November, should recognize that this election, with past history as a guide, will draw between 1,200 and 1,500 voters to the polls,” Bell said. “When elected, your individual election vote tallies did not exceed 800. Election math is not your friend.”

Isaac Cramer, executive director of the Charleston County Board of Elections, notified the city on July 24 that his office had reviewed 935 signatures on the petition that forced the referendum and that 876 were valid. He said reasons that signatures were rejected included that the signer was not a registered voter or not a resident – or that the signature did not match the signature on file.

The petition included 1,173 signatures. Cramer said his office stopped counting when it became obvious that the required number of signatures, 15% of the number of registered voters in the last regular election – 683 – had been exceeded.

City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said the entire ordinance would not be on the ballot. However, she pointed out that copies of the ordinance would be available at IOP’s two polling places for voters who request them.

In a related matter July 25, the Council unanimously approved an ordinance that will allow candidates to file for office in person at City Hall rather than at the Board of Elections office in North Charleston. Filing for the Nov. 7 election will take place between Aug. 15 and Sept. 8. The fee for Council seats is $100.