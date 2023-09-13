× Expand Left to right: Capt. Jeffrey Swain, Master Police Officer Lance Hammond, Detective Amanda Postell, Detective Joseph Tumminelli, Officer Dustin Griffin, Field Training Officer Jason Santulli and Lt. Robert Forsythe.

The Isle of Palms Police Department was recognized at the Aug. 22 IOP Council meeting for its efforts during and after the April 7 shooting on the beach. Mayor Phillip Pounds pointed out that “the bravery demonstrated by our officers the day of the shooting and the unwavering resolve to bring those responsible to justice is admirable and demonstrates our department’s commitment to protecting the community and ensuring it remains a vibrant, safe community for those that come here to live, work and play.” He added that “special recognition goes to the detective unit, particularly Detective Tumminelli, for his role in the investigation.