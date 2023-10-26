× 1 of 3 Expand Mic Smith Photography LLC × 2 of 3 Expand Mic Smith Photography LLC × 3 of 3 Expand Mic Smith Photography LLC Prev Next

Isle Of Palms City Council recognized the efforts of the Isle Of Palms Cleanup Crew and Leader Cofounder Susan Hill Smith with the Spirit of the Island Award at the start of the monthly council meeting last night.

The Isle Of Palms Cleanup Crew has always been a group effort, and this is a group recognition that honors the contributions of many including:

• Cofounder Katrina Naz Limbach.

• South Carolina Aquarium's conservation team, including Kelly James Thorvalson and Linda Rowe

• Islander Rebecca Stephenson, enduring volunteer & member of our welcome team

• Legendary Beach Santa Howard Hogue

• Paula Richnafsky Kennedy and South Carolina Federal Credit Union's Team Blue

• All of our business sponsors through the years, including The Windjammer and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, who have both have supported us from the start

• The thousands of volunteers who have pitched in since 2018

• Everyone else who has picked up litter on Isle Of Palms including islander Sarah Parker Daniel, who initiated this recognition, and others who clean up on an almost daily basis!

With each piece of litter that we clean up, we are protecting the health of people & the natural world, while keeping Isle Of Palms beautiful. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in our endeavor to find solutions to the litter & pollution crisis.