Sullivan’s Island Council Candidates

Four candidates – Jody Latham, Carl Hubbard, Summer Eudy and Ned Higgins – are running for three seats on the Sullivan’s Island Town Council. The election will be held May 2. The Island Eye News asked the candidates five questions that are important to Sullivan’s Island residents. Here are their answers.

What should the town of Sullivan’s Island do with the old Town Hall building, which was abandoned in 2011?

Jody Latham - I think this is a difficult question to answer. The structure is historic and landmarked, which makes major alterations difficult. The mold mitigation and repairs required to use the building are expensive. The building itself was designed more as a warehouse, so there also will be ongoing problems in making it watertight. That being said, it is an interesting idea, and it would be great if we could utilize the building to create housing for town employees who cannot otherwise afford to live near their workplace. Unfortunately, Sullivan’s Island zoning in that area is strictly single family, and I am not a fan of opening the door for bulk zoning for multifamily housing on the island, and we cannot “spot zone” the old Town Hall to accomplish this use. I think as we lose the Island Club to subdivision, a community use space would also be beneficial.

Carl Hubbard - I believe the old Town Hall building, like those around it, is zoned single family residential. At this point, preserving them with this zoning would keep them compatible with the neighborhood and keep the town’s focus on livability and preservation of its historic character. The town looked at this some years ago, and it is my recollection issues regarding density and parking were the immediate concerns raised by the neighbors. Any change in use would require a rezoning of the property that would raise the issue of spot zoning (not legal) were it to be the only property allowed to change its zoning. There are several other properties in the vicinity that would be perfect for multifamily occupancy, but zoning keeps them single family. Allowing a zoning change for all would create more density and parking issues for the neighborhood. It appears to be an asset not being used by the town now that police, fire and rescue are in new quarters. Perhaps it would be best to sell the property to an individual (or, yikes, an LLC!!) that would make it a single-family home, keeping it compatible with the neighborhood.

Summer Eudy - As there is no current financial need, I believe the best course is to maintain ownership of the town property at this time. I am open to suggestions for revitalizing the property and appreciate Councilman Visser’s willingness to begin a discussion regarding whether to consider making the building available to public servants working on the island; however, I would need more information on the scope of work, impact on the community and cost. I would also need more information regarding any safety concerns with the structure itself. Additionally, I would want the opportunity to talk with neighbors in this specific area as their thoughts and feelings on the issue are imperative.

Ned Higgins - The old Town Hall is empty except for mold and rats. Something certainly needs to be done. The first step should be to gather suggestions. I’ve heard several options, but it’s too early to for me to hang my hat on any one plan (See The Island Eye, March 24, 2023). The best approach at this time is to open up the discussion, generate ideas and explore what will be best for the town and the neighbors.

Do you think Pacaso should be permitted to sell fractional ownerships of the house it owns at 3115 I’On? Why or why not?

Ned Higgins - No way!! Timesharing is anathema (good SAT word) to the lifestyle we love on Sullivan’s Island.

Summer Eudy - No. As interpreted by the town’s zoning administrator and upheld by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the town’s zoning ordinance does not allow for the fractional ownership scheme offered by Pacaso. This is not explicit as to Pacaso and 3115 I’On Ave. but applies to all property owners on Sullivan’s Island. Additionally, it defies the spirit of the town’s ban on short-term rentals.

Carl Hubbard - No. One can get a good sense of where this issue is likely headed by reading the minutes from the Board of Zoning Appeals’ Feb. 9 meeting on the town website. I support the board’s unanimous denial of a Pacaso appeal from a finding by the zoning administrator that included that usage of the house as set up by Pacaso falls under the definition of a vacation rental and by creating a commercial use of the house that caters to multifamilies on one lot disrupts neighborhood compatibility. A quick online search reveals what must be part of Pacaso’s business model as evidenced by the litigation it has brought since its startup a few years ago. As I have referred to previously, look to the first two guiding principles of the Comprehensive Plan: 1. Sullivan’s Island will strive to maintain a smalltown feel that originated from its past and which continues to this day; and 2. Sullivan’s Island will work to remain a predominantly low-density, single-family community.

Jody Latham - In one very clear word, NO. As you know, I am currently on the Board of Zoning Appeals and voted against permitting the fractional sale of 3115 I’On Ave. While the company may try to say their business model is not a “timeshare,” there is no doubt in my mind the functional operations of their properties are in fact timeshares. Just because they dress it up and a 1/8th ownership fraction often sells for a million dollars or more does not change the fact that these are owners with no relationship to each other and who cannot occupy the home at the same time and must utilize a trademarked application to book time to stay in “their” property. Yes, we have many properties owned through LLCs and family trusts on the island, but these are very different arrangements.

Should the town of Sullivan’s Island hire a naturalist?

Jody Latham - I think hiring a naturalist would be an excellent idea. We have so many wonderful natural resources to protect and manage, having an employee with the talent and education to do so is a natural step in protecting the island. In addition to managing the Maritime Forest, a naturalist would be able to help protect beneficial animals and plants and deal with invasive and dangerous ones.

Ned Higgins - The Island needs a director of natural resources – someone who can help us manage the mash side of the island as well as the accreted land. Our maritime habitat holds together our island of shifting sand and provides a buffer against water risks that surround us. It would be prudent to have a knowledgeable person advise us about the best ways to nurture our nature. The ideal person would be experienced, have a master’s degree in the field and be socially gifted.

Summer Eudy - I like the idea of hiring a naturalist to help inform the town’s decision-making on a variety of issues. As a small coastal barrier island community, the way the town interacts with our natural environment is becoming more and more important. I would need further information on the job description and expense of creating such a position, but I believe this is something the town should seriously explore and consider.

Carl Hubbard - Since at least 2012, the town has used the services of Jeff Jackson and others associated with him as a consultant arborist/naturalist. I believe this arrangement is working at the moment. He has helped the town identify what species of plants are in the Maritime Forest and on the island. He has assisted in removing invasive species from the forest and the island, but, because of the current litigation that is on hold, the Maritime Forest is not currently being managed (see response #5). At this time, I do not believe the town needs to add a naturalist to staff.

What should be done about the parking situation on Sullivan’s Island?

Carl Hubbard - You won’t see the accidents you prevent. The current parking configuration in the commercial district has vehicles in lined parking spaces, but, in many instances, encroaching into the roadway, causing traffic to veer into the other lane to pass through. In June, the Planning Commission, by unanimous vote and out of concern for pedestrian safety, sent a memo to Town Council endorsing the re-examination of possible parking management solutions outlined in the previously drafted Community Commercial District Masterplan of 2008. A key recommendation of that plan was geared to reconfiguring the existing 25 perpendicular parking spaces along Middle Street between Station 22 and Station 221/2. Taking information directly from the memo, our recommendations included: converting those 25 spaces to parallel configuration to allow sidewalks and safe pedestrian access from intersections; continue endorsing development of privately run short-term auto parking lots; and exploring other public parking options on town-owned properties. In addition, the town should enforce against the encroachments from private property owners of hedges or plantings that take away parking spaces. I do not support paid parking on the island.

Summer Eudy - I believe we should continue to manage parking in a manner consistent with what is done now. Although we are dealing with increased pressure from the Charleston area’s growing population, I am not a proponent of paid parking on the island as I believe it is contrary to the character and feel of our small-town community. Additionally, it is not currently something the town needs to consider for revenue purposes. As with any issue, I am always open to listening to island residents and business owners and re-evaluating the plan as there may be a need to do so.

Ned Higgins - Town Council has done a marvelous job handling the parking situation on the island. First, they restricted parking to only one side of the smaller streets, so emergency vehicles can get to the emergency. Council has also conducted a thorough review of paid parking and found it would be difficult to implement and not be cost-effective. Furthermore, even on busy weekends, we have ample on-street parking. I don’t see that Council needs to do more on this issue at this time.

Jody Latham - Parking is an ongoing and challenging issue for all beach communities, and Sullivan’s Island is no different. We actually have more parking than the vast majority of similar beach communities, but that does not change the fact at peak times that parking is a mess and trying to drive down Atlantic Avenue is virtually impossible. I have thought about the problem and really think mass transit could work. If we could work with CARTA to improve and simplify Park and Ride programs so that people are actually willing to utilize them, I think that would be a start.

Should the town of Sullivan’s Island do anything to control the growth of trees and other vegetation in the Maritime Forest?

Jody Latham - This question really lines up with the question of hiring a naturalist who would be tasked with its care. I do think we should manage the Maritime Forest in a manner to make sure it stays healthy. This could mean trimming some shrubs and trees, but I am not in favor of any wholesale cutting in any part of the forest or accreted land. We have these exquisite natural assets, and we need to make sure we take care of them.

Summer Eudy - I believe the Maritime Forest is an asset to the island and needs to be cared for. That said, I am not an expert on the issue of accreted land management, and I would rely and defer to such experts for guidance on these issues. A naturalist could help inform the town’s decision-making on the best practices for protecting this important town resource.

Carl Hubbard - Because the pending litigation appears to be in a holding pattern, it is my understanding nothing is being done to manage any part of the Maritime Forest, other than perhaps keeping the beach access paths clear. Maybe this is a good thing. I am not alone in thinking if the forest were left alone without any intervention other than what nature brings, larger trees would create a canopy that would naturally remove smaller species of plants, opening up those enviable view corridors and allowing sea breezes while providing the root systems and buffers that we all agree protects us from storm surges and flooding. But no one seems to be willing to give it the 50 or so years it would take for this to happen. The forest does need to be managed to remove non-native species of flora (see response to # 3). We should be conscious of issues of fire possibilities, relying on experts for that assessment regarding a fire break between homes and the forest.

Ned Higgins - With the guidance of a director of natural resources, we should do our best to eliminate invasive species in the Maritime Forest. Invasive species (think of kudzo) can push out the native species but aren’t as effective against storm surge. The native vegetation has evolved over millions of years to hold fast in the face of rushing (or seeping) saltwater. Actually, FEMA lowered our flood insurance rates because we have a healthy Maritime Forest. And they believe the denser the better. So, by and large, we should leave it alone. Besides, I like knowing birds, traveling between South America and Nova Scotia, stop at our forest to fatten up on our vegetation and bugs before heading off on the next leg of their journey.