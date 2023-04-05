Sullivan's Island Balloon

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

A few months ago, a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. It won’t be necessary to do anything about the balloon currently soaring above Sullivan’s Island. The U.S. Navy started testing communications equipment April 3, and the exercise – a joint operation of the Naval Information Warfare Center in Charleston and the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indiana, is scheduled to come to an end April 7. The exercise also includes manned and unmanned water vessels.