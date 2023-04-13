Survey Says Voters Are Concerned About Short-term Rentals

A majority of South Carolina residents are concerned about the negative impact of short-term rentals in their communities, according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Alliance for Stronger Communities.

The survey results come as South Carolina state legislators are considering HB 3253, a bill that would ban almost all local oversight of short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs, and lead to the spread of short-term rental units in neighborhoods throughout the state.

Even more concerning is a recent amendment passed in the House budget that would further inhibit local governments’ ability to provide oversight and regulatory measures on short-term rental platforms.

A large majority of South Carolina voters – 77% – believe it is important for local officials to actively monitor short-term rental properties to deter criminal activity in residential areas. Sixty-seven percent of South Carolina voters agree that the presence of commercial short-term rental properties in residential communities raises concerns about neighborhood safety.

A majority of voters – 72% – think that active oversight is important to ensure short-term rental owners and companies pay their fair share of taxes.

Seventy-three percent of voters also agree that lawmakers should prioritize the interests of homeowners and renters in residential areas above those of out-ofstate commercial short-term rental investors.

“A large majority of South Carolina voters believe short-term rentals like Airbnbs need to be monitored by local officials to deter criminal activity. Local leaders are best equipped to confront the safety risks posed by short-term rentals, but state legislators are considering harmful legislation that would strip neighborhoods of this important oversight tool,” said Alliance for Stronger Communities President Franklin Coley. “We know that when short-term rentals are allowed to operate with little to no local oversight, neighborhood disturbances, crime and violence can arise. South Carolina residents deserve a safe, stable community – not a neighborhood that’s overrun with unregulated rentals that attract problems and risk safety and security.”