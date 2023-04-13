The Isle of Palms is a Great Place to Live. Let's Keep It That Way.

Did You Know?

Isle of Palms and Seabrook Island are the only local areas remaining with no limit on the number of short-term rental licenses allowed in their communities.

What Does This Mean for Us?

Historically, the number of short-term rental licenses on IOP has ebbed and flowed, but with caps being implemented all around us, demand will be funneled and concentrated into the areas where no limits exist - and that’s us.

City records show that the housing balance on IOP has been gradually shifting toward more and more short-term rentals.

According to AirDNA, the number of short-term rentals nationwide increased 25% in 2022, and that number is expected to rise again in 2023.

AirDNA’s analysis also lists coastal areas as the most in-demand locations in the short-term rental market.

Once again, Charleston has been named the #1 vacation destination in the United States according to Travel + Leisure magazine, with over $29 billion in revenues from tourism in 2022.

All of this makes Isle of Palms an extraordinarily attractive target for real estate investment interests and second homeowners who rent year ‘round.

Because a majority on our city council has failed to act on this, 'Preserve IOP Now' has chosen to take the same precautionary action as our neighbors and advocate for reasonable limits on short term rental licenses to help manage the balance between visitors and residents.

The proposed number of investor short-term rental licenses would be 1,600, which represents 35% of all residential dwellings*.

For more information, please visit our website.

*Dwellings refers to apartments, condominiums, townhomes, duplex and/or multifamily buildings, and single-family residences.

Who Are We?

'Preserve IOP Now' represents full and part-time residents, former City Council members, former committee members and former Planning Commission members. We are dedicated to preserving the residential nature of the island through the limitation of short-term rental business licenses.

We are not against short-term rentals.

We are determined to maintain the equilibrium on the island so that the quality of life for residents does not diminish.

It's Time To Act

Due to City Council inaction on this matter, we are now compelled to present a petition for referendum in order to be heard. If you support this initiative, please visit our website to find out more and learn how to get involved:

Volunteer

Sign up for updates.

Email preserveiopnow@gmail.com or click here to request a visit to sign the petition.

The Petition

The Petition