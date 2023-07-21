Tim Ahmuty Announces Run for IOP City Council

Tim Ahmuty

Dear Residents,

My name is Tim Ahmuty, and I have proudly called IOP my home for over 30 years. Throughout my time here, I have actively engaged in the community by coaching kids' basketball, refereeing matches, and coaching baseball. I have also taken part in bridge runs and beach runs, truly embracing the essence of this island. The love I have for IOP and its people has led me to announce my candidacy for IOP City Council, and I'm excited and honored to throw my hat in the ring.

My motivation for running is twofold. First and foremost, I am deeply attached to the small-town neighborhood feel of this island and want to ensure its preservation for future generations. Second, I believe that some members of the current council have lost sight of their responsibility to represent the best interests of their constituents.

Our island faces numerous challenges from external groups, and it is vital for the city council and mayor to stand united in protecting the rights of its residents. I am committed to putting the interests of IOP first and prioritizing the quality of life for all its residents over special interest groups.

If elected, I will dedicate myself to serving the community on the city council by actively listening to the concerns of all our residents, a responsibility that I believe has been neglected by the current council.

I am eager to outline some of my priorities, which include but are not limited to:

Implementing a short-term rentals cap of 1600 to manage tourism impact. No cap on residents' short-term rentals, supporting local homeowners. Strict enforcement of existing laws to maintain order and harmony. Protecting and maintaining our local comprehensive beach management plan. Prohibiting parking in residential areas where posted to ease congestion. Upholding the new ordinances in Wild Dunes regarding housing and open space. Reinstating the emergency lane on the connector for enhanced safety. Establishing a safe walk/run/bike lane on the connector for residents' convenience. Addressing parking issues and ensuring a fair marina lease agreement. Seeking more assistance from surrounding counties to enhance safety measures. Securing permanent EMS and a reliable transport vehicle for timely medical aid. Finding affordable sewer and drainage solutions, including researching grant opportunities. Lobbying the State to allow ATAX funds for purposes beyond advertising and promotions.

Preserving the family-friendly, close-knit nature of our island is of utmost importance to me, and I humbly ask for your support in this endeavor. Your vote on November 7th will help ensure a brighter future for IOP.

Thank you,

Tim Ahmuty