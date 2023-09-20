VFW Post 3137 Remembers 9/11

× Expand Left to right: Isle of Palms Councilman Rusty Streetman, IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds, State Rep. Joe Bustos, State VFW Commander Jim Fox and VFW Post 3137 Commander Bo Stallings

VFW Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms held a commemoration ceremony Sept. 11 to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks in New York City and the Pentagon. The ceremony started at 8 a.m., and a bell sounded at 8:46 a.m., the time the first tower of the World Trade Center in New York was hit. The bell was rung again at the time each plane struck its intended target. In addition, candles were lit in remembrance of the approximately 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attack on the United States.