Watch: Isle of Palms City Council Candidate Forum

Five of the eight candidates running for a seat on Isle of Palms City Council met in a forum Thursday night. To watch a playback of the event, click here.
Island residents who are registered voters were invited to attend the candidate forum, which was held at the Citadel Beach Club. News 2’s Riley Benson served as an independent moderator for the event.
The following candidates have filed for the 2023 municipal election:
- Scott Pierce
- Brian J. Duffy
- Elizabeth Campsen
- Tim Ahmuty
- Jimmy Ward
- Rusty Streetman
- Ashley Carroll
- Kevin Popson