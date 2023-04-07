10 Things to Do in Charleston if you Love Art and History

Charleston, South Carolina is a city steeped in history and culture. From its charming cobblestone streets and stately homes to its world-renowned art galleries, there are plenty of art and history related things to do in Charleston. Whether you're a history buff or an art lover, here are ten must-visit destinations for anyone planning a weekend trip to Charleston.

by

Charleston is a city filled with incredible art and history, and these ten destinations are just a few of the most popular. Whether you're interested in exploring the city's historic homes and gardens, its world-renowned art galleries, or its haunted past, Charleston has something for everyone.

Toggle Map
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
  • 1
    fort sumter charleston.png

    340 Concord Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    (843) 577-0242

    Located on a small island in Charleston Harbor, Fort Sumter is the site where the first shots of the Civil War were fired. Visitors can take a ferry to the fort, which is now a National Monument, and explore the museum exhibits and guided tours. The magnificent views of the harbor and the surrounding area from the fort are an added bonus.

  • 2
    magnolia plantation and gardens.jpg

    3550 Ashley River Rd , Charleston, South Carolina 29414
    (843) 571-1266
    Website

    If you're interested in Southern plantation history, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is the perfect destination. The plantation was established in the early 17th century, and its gardens are some of the oldest in North America. Visitors can explore the plantation house and gardens, take a nature tram tour, or even take a guided kayak tour of the Ashley River. Don't forget to visit the peacocks strolling the grounds or snap a photo on the iconic red bridge surrounded by striking botany. 

  • 3
    Old South Carriage Company.jpg

    14 Anson St, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    (843) 723-9712

    Sit back and relax on a horse-drawn carriage while you enjoy narrated sightseeing trips through the historic streets of Charleston, SC. This is a relaxing way to devour the city's striking architecture and learn facts about the city's rich history. 

  • 4
    Aiken Rhett House Museum Charleston Sc.jpg

    48 Elizabeth Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
    (843) 723-1159
    Website

    The Aiken-Rhett House is a historic home that has been preserved almost exactly as it was when it was built in the early 19th century. Visitors can take a guided tour of the home and grounds, exploring the original slave quarters, carriage house, and other outbuildings.

  • 5
    ghost and graveyard tours.jpg

    18 Anson Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    (843) 722-8687
    Website

    Charleston's rich history has also given the city a reputation for being one of the most haunted cities in the United States. The Charleston Ghost and Graveyard Tour takes visitors on a spooky tour of some of the city's most haunted locations. Visitors will hear tales of ghosts and hauntings while walking through historic graveyards and dark alleys.

  • 6
    charleston museum.jpg

    360 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
    (843) 722-2996
    Website

    Established in 1773, The Charleston Museum is one of the oldest museums in the United States. The museum's collection includes over 35,000 objects related to Charleston's history, from colonial times through the present day. Visitors can explore exhibits on topics ranging from natural history and decorative arts to slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.

  • 7
    charleston-east-battery-high-seawall.jpg

    South Battery Street and East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401

    The Battery is a landmark defensive seawall and promenade in Charleston, SC. Named for a civil-war coastal defense artillery battery at the site, it stretches along the lower shores of the Charleston peninsula. There, pedestrians can stroll and delight in the charming piazzas, which are covered porches that extend from the second story of historic homes. Visitors can take a walking tour of the city's piazzas, stopping to explore some of the historic homes along the way.

  • 8
    gibbes museum of art charleston.png

    135 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    (843) 722-2706
    Website

    The Gibbes Museum of Art includes over 10,000 artworks, from the colonial era through the present day. The museum is particularly known for its collection of American art from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as its collection of works by Charleston artists. Visitors can also take advantage of the museum's educational programs, including lectures and workshops.

  • 9
    nathaniel-russell-1400x665.jpg

    51 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    (843) 724-8481
    Website

    The Nathaniel Russell House is one of the most well-preserved historic homes in Charleston. The home was built in the early 19th century, and its architectural details are breathtaking. Visitors can take a guided tour of the home and admire its ornate plasterwork, marble fireplaces, and other period details.

  • 10
    Old-Exchange-and-Provost-Dungeon-Thumb1.jpg

    122 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    (843) 727-2165
    Website

    The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon is a National Historic Landmark that has served as a customs house, a prison, and a meeting place for Revolutionary War patriots. Visitors can take a guided tour of the building, exploring the old courtroom, the prison cells, and the underground dungeon.

  