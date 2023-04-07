10 Things to Do in Charleston if you Love Art and History

Charleston is a city filled with incredible art and history, and these ten destinations are just a few of the most popular. Whether you're interested in exploring the city's historic homes and gardens, its world-renowned art galleries, or its haunted past, Charleston has something for everyone.
Fort Sumter National Historical Park340 Concord Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Located on a small island in Charleston Harbor, Fort Sumter is the site where the first shots of the Civil War were fired. Visitors can take a ferry to the fort, which is now a National Monument, and explore the museum exhibits and guided tours. The magnificent views of the harbor and the surrounding area from the fort are an added bonus.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens3550 Ashley River Rd , Charleston, South Carolina 29414
If you're interested in Southern plantation history, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is the perfect destination. The plantation was established in the early 17th century, and its gardens are some of the oldest in North America. Visitors can explore the plantation house and gardens, take a nature tram tour, or even take a guided kayak tour of the Ashley River. Don't forget to visit the peacocks strolling the grounds or snap a photo on the iconic red bridge surrounded by striking botany.
Old South Carriage Company14 Anson St, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Sit back and relax on a horse-drawn carriage while you enjoy narrated sightseeing trips through the historic streets of Charleston, SC. This is a relaxing way to devour the city's striking architecture and learn facts about the city's rich history.
The Aiken-Rhett House Museum48 Elizabeth Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
The Aiken-Rhett House is a historic home that has been preserved almost exactly as it was when it was built in the early 19th century. Visitors can take a guided tour of the home and grounds, exploring the original slave quarters, carriage house, and other outbuildings.
The Charleston Ghost and Graveyard Tour18 Anson Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Charleston's rich history has also given the city a reputation for being one of the most haunted cities in the United States. The Charleston Ghost and Graveyard Tour takes visitors on a spooky tour of some of the city's most haunted locations. Visitors will hear tales of ghosts and hauntings while walking through historic graveyards and dark alleys.
The Charleston Museum360 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Established in 1773, The Charleston Museum is one of the oldest museums in the United States. The museum's collection includes over 35,000 objects related to Charleston's history, from colonial times through the present day. Visitors can explore exhibits on topics ranging from natural history and decorative arts to slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.
The Charleston Piazza Walk Along the BatterySouth Battery Street and East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
The Battery is a landmark defensive seawall and promenade in Charleston, SC. Named for a civil-war coastal defense artillery battery at the site, it stretches along the lower shores of the Charleston peninsula. There, pedestrians can stroll and delight in the charming piazzas, which are covered porches that extend from the second story of historic homes. Visitors can take a walking tour of the city's piazzas, stopping to explore some of the historic homes along the way.
The Gibbes Museum of Art135 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
The Gibbes Museum of Art includes over 10,000 artworks, from the colonial era through the present day. The museum is particularly known for its collection of American art from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as its collection of works by Charleston artists. Visitors can also take advantage of the museum's educational programs, including lectures and workshops.
The Nathaniel Russell House51 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
The Nathaniel Russell House is one of the most well-preserved historic homes in Charleston. The home was built in the early 19th century, and its architectural details are breathtaking. Visitors can take a guided tour of the home and admire its ornate plasterwork, marble fireplaces, and other period details.
The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon122 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon is a National Historic Landmark that has served as a customs house, a prison, and a meeting place for Revolutionary War patriots. Visitors can take a guided tour of the building, exploring the old courtroom, the prison cells, and the underground dungeon.
