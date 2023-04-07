5 Incredible Seafood Spots on IOP and Sullivan's

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
IOP Raw Bar at Long Island Cafe1515 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Located just off the IOP Connector in the Island Center shopping center on IOP, this raw bar offers a fresh, sumptuous raw bar and fresh seafood dishes that highlight the flavors of the coast. We recommend sampling the oysters Rockefeller, New England Lobster Roll, and chilled seasonal oysters.
Obstinate Daughter2063 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Named after the daughter of one of the island's founders, The Obstinate Daughter is a must-visit for seafood lovers in Sullivan's Island. This hot spot is a mecca for foodies everywhere and offers a rustic and cozy atmosphere with a menu filled with seasonal and locally sourced seafood dishes. Try the shrimp and grits or the grilled octopus for a true taste of the Lowcountry.
The Boathouse at Breach Inlet101 Palm Boulevard, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
The Boathouse is the go-to spot for waterfront dining on IOP if you want an unbeatable view of the sunset. The restaurant offers a menu filled with fresh seafood dishes and classic Lowcountry fare. Be sure to try the crab cakes or the Lowcountry boil for a true taste of the coast.
The Longboard2213-B Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
If you're looking for an elevated tropical island atmosphere, The Longboard on Sullivan's Island offers the perfect casual environment. The restaurant offers a menu filled with Hawaiian inspired seafood dishes like poke bowls and fish tacos. Try the tuna poke, seasonal octopus, or the coconut shrimp for a tropical twist on traditional seafood.
The Sea Biscuit Cafe21 J C Long blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 294541
The Sea Biscuit Cafe is a local favorite for seafood on IOP. The quaint, coastal spot offers a casual and welcoming environment along with a menu of traditional Lowcountry dishes. We recommend the crab bisque or the shrimp po' boy for a taste of classic Lowcountry cuisine.
