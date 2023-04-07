5 Incredible Seafood Spots on IOP and Sullivan's

by

Toggle Map
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
  • 1
    long island cafe.jpg

    1515 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
    (843) 886-8809
    Website

    Located just off the IOP Connector in the Island Center shopping center on IOP, this raw bar offers a fresh, sumptuous raw bar and fresh seafood dishes that highlight the flavors of the coast. We recommend sampling the oysters Rockefeller, New England Lobster Roll, and chilled seasonal oysters. 

  • 2
    obstinatedaughter_0.jpg

    2063 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
    8434165020
    Website

    Named after the daughter of one of the island's founders, The Obstinate Daughter is a must-visit for seafood lovers in Sullivan's Island. This hot spot is a mecca for foodies everywhere and offers a rustic and cozy atmosphere with a menu filled with seasonal and locally sourced seafood dishes. Try the shrimp and grits or the grilled octopus for a true taste of the Lowcountry.

  • 3
    the boathouse isle of palms.jpg

    101 Palm Boulevard, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
    (843) 886-8000
    Website

    The Boathouse is the go-to spot for waterfront dining on IOP if you want an unbeatable view of the sunset. The restaurant offers a menu filled with fresh seafood dishes and classic Lowcountry fare. Be sure to try the crab cakes or the Lowcountry boil for a true taste of the coast.

  • 4
    thelongboardsullivans1.jpg

    2213-B Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
    8438688161
    Website

    If you're looking for an elevated tropical island atmosphere, The Longboard on Sullivan's Island offers the perfect casual environment. The restaurant offers a menu filled with Hawaiian inspired seafood dishes like poke bowls and fish tacos. Try the tuna poke, seasonal octopus, or the coconut shrimp for a tropical twist on traditional seafood.

  • 5
    sea biscuit cafe isle of palms.jpg

    21 J C Long blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 294541
    (843) 886-4079
    Website

    The Sea Biscuit Cafe is a local favorite for seafood on IOP. The quaint, coastal spot offers a casual and welcoming environment along with a menu of traditional Lowcountry dishes. We recommend the crab bisque or the shrimp po' boy for a taste of classic Lowcountry cuisine.

  