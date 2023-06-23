How to Experience the Perfect Romantic Getaway in Charleston

× Expand Becky Tarone Photography

There is no better destination for a romantic getaway than the enchanting city of Charleston. This picturesque city offers a dreamy backdrop with its coastal views, cobblestone streets, and colorful townhomes. Moreover, it boasts a wide variety of luxurious accommodations, exclusive concierge services known only to locals, and countless memorable outdoor adventures.

If you're seeking a truly rejuvenating escape from life's responsibilities, consider staying at one of Charleston's seaside resorts along the stunning Lowcountry coastline. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, with its charm and welcoming atmosphere, transports guests to a simpler time when Southern hospitality was the norm.

Another excellent option to keep in mind is the Wild Dunes Resort located in Isle of Palms. This resort offers a unique experience, providing a range of hotel and vacation rental options with unparalleled views and convenient beach access. Regardless of your preferences for relaxation, Wild Dunes Resort has something to offer every couple. From award-winning golf and tennis to gleaming pools and delectable dining options, you'll find endless opportunities for enjoyment.

For those who prefer to stay in the heart of the Holy City while also indulging in a tranquil and serene getaway, the Fulton Lane Inn on King Street is a perfect choice. Just steps away from famous shopping and eateries, this inn preserves the captivating beauty, hospitality, and comforts for which the Lowcountry is renowned.

No matter which accommodations you choose, there are numerous experiences that will make your Charleston getaway unforgettable. Be sure to visit the barrier islands, try paddle boarding on Shem Creek or in the Charleston Harbor, take a tour down Rainbow Row, stroll across the Ravenel Bridge, enjoy a carriage ride through the city's historic streets, explore the City Market, and savor the local cuisine.

To make your Charleston getaway even more extraordinary, consider having a local photographer accompany you to capture your incredibly fun and memorable experiences.

“My favorite places to photograph with my clients around downtown are Hampton Park, Rainbow Row, and White Point Gardens,” added Tarone. “However, what truly sets Charleston apart is its proximity to beautiful beaches. From the pristine shores of Isle of Palms and the vibrant Folly Beach these coastal gems provide a captivating setting for capturing breathtaking photos. I love the crashing waves, dunes, and colorful sunsets of all Charleston beaches because they offer a unique and enchanting backdrop that adds a touch of coastal beauty to all my photography sessions.”

Becky Tarone can be contacted for getaway mini sessions through her website at www.beckytphotography.com, via email at contact@beckytphotography.com, or through her Instagram account @beckytaronephoto.

Becky Tarone Photography Becky Tarone Photography Becky Tarone Photography Becky Tarone Photography

To take your Charleston experience to the next level, consider exploring some of the city's favorite luxury services, such as Classy Cheese Chic's luxury beach picnics. Enjoy a beautifully styled picnic table scape with gold cutlery, linen napkins, plates, and cups, along with comfortable floor seating, an assortment of pillows, a large decorative umbrella, a Bluetooth speaker, and outdoor beach games. There are three unbeatable packages to choose from:

In home: Enjoy your luxury picnic in the comfort of your own home or hotel with a seasonal charcuterie board. Park: Enjoy your picnic with family and or friends at the park of your choice in and around Charleston, SC with a seasonal charcuterie board. Beach: The signature luxury picnic experience on the beach on Sullivan's Island with a seasonal charcuterie board.

Next up: we recommend booking LUXE Coastal Concierge, a provider of luxury items rentals and turnkey concierge services for Charleston area visitors and residents. LUXE Coastal Concierge offers upgraded linens, Turkish towels, spa robes and slippers, barware, cookware, espresso and coffee machines to elevate your getaway experience.

LUXE Coastal Concierge can enhance your romantic Charleston getaway by providing indulgent on-property couples massages, gourmet interactive meal experiences at your vacation property prepared by experienced chefs, on-property guided meditation or yoga sessions to start your day, beautiful flowers delivered to your vacation property ahead of your arrival, a romantic carriage tour of downtown Charleston, a catered picnic at the Charleston Battery, as well as shopping and delivery services to enhance your stay and more.

Bryan Stevens from LUXE Coastal Concierge states, "We are the client's one-stop shop for items and arrangements that will enhance their stay. We have established relationships with various service providers throughout the area, including tour operators, wellness services such as massage, yoga, meditation, and personal trainers, transportation options, and we can even assist with restaurant reservations and golf bookings."

"Our attention to detail and responsiveness to clients' needs are what sets us apart in elevating their stay," added Stevens. "We serve as a comprehensive concierge virtual desk, ensuring that services are delivered with the highest quality. As a local business invested in the Charleston community, we provide the exceptional services, recommendations, and delivery that our clients expect."

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to escape, seize the opportunity with your partner and experience all that Charleston has to offer. From its breathtaking beauty and historic charm to its luxurious accommodations and adventurous spirit, the Lowcountry guarantees that you will not be disappointed.