A Honeymooners’ Guide to the Holy City

When it comes to romantic getaways, Charleston offers the total package. With its scenic views, romantic architecture, cobblestone streets, unmatched food scene and sandy beaches, there is no better place to honeymoon than the Holy City. While planning your lovers’ retreat, one of the first things to consider is where to stay. Charleston offers ideal getaway for the city slickers, the beach bums and everyone in between.

For those looking for a beach getaway, consider any of the luxurious barrier island resorts, such as The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island at Sanctuary Beach on Kiawah Island or the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort on Palm Boulevard on Isle of Palms. Along Charleston’s barrier islands, couples can find many opportunities for adventures, like surfing, paddle boarding, kayaking, local ecotours and more.

Honeymooners hoping to be closer to the hustle and bustle of the city could consider a stay at any of the numerous inns in downtown Charleston. Just a few worth looking into include the King’s Courtyard Inn on King Street, Fulton Lane Inn on King Street and the French Quarter Inn just off of Market Street. These options allow guests a gorgeous and comfortable place to stay while being just steps away from all that historic downtown Charleston has to offer.

Those looking for accommodations that grant them easy access to both the city and the beach should look no further than the Shem Creek Inn or the Post House Inn. The Shem Creek Inn offers gorgeous views of the famous Shem Creek where guests are more than likely to spot wading dolphins and manatees as well as a variety of local eateries.

The Post House Inn is an idyllic honeymoon location for couples as it is located in the quaint neighborhood of Old Village. The Inn is housed in a historic building that dates all the way back to the 1800s. Additionally, Post House Inn maintains a coastal tavern on the main floor.

“In the mornings, couples can enjoy breakfast in bed or mosey down to the restaurant for a complimentary European-style breakfast (think: fresh coffee, fruit, croissants, and prosciutto),” said Jordan Dick, Post House spokesperson. “After breakfast, couples can enjoy the Inn’s complimentary bikes for a ride down Pitt Street and [pop into local shops along their ride.]”

Post House Inn also offers a wide variety of activities for honeymooners.

“Post House Inn partners with a number of local businesses to provide guests with one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Dick. “Active couples are invited to book a workout class at The Works Studio or Ethos Athletic Club, where they have an “Out of Towner” package which gives access to the gym, classes, sauna, and more. After the workout, our sister restaurant, Basic Kitchen is a great choice to enjoy a healthy lunch as the menu is packed with veggie-forward dishes, colorful ingredients, and an extensive list of juices [...].”

“For couples seeking an informative, yet fun history lesson on Charleston, we’ve partnered with JWalk, offering a quintessential downtown Charleston experience, where these walking tours will give guests an entertaining and informative scoop on the city’s rich history,” added Dick. “For couples looking to relax, Sullivan’s Island is the perfect choice for a day on the beach. The Island is home to Fort Moultrie - a series of fortifications built to protect the city of Charleston back in the 1700s. After spending time on the beach, couples can walk over to Sullivan’s Fish camp, also under the Basic Projects umbrella, for a delicious lunch on the patio. The restaurant is a retro-style fish camp offering the best in local seafood such as tuna tostada, baked oysters, New England lobster roll, swordfish tacos, and frozen drinks. Before heading back to Post House Inn, couples can catch golden hour on the water by booking a charter through Charleston Sailing School.”

Honeymooners can find a tasty meal anywhere in the city, but we do have a couple more recommendations. What would a true honeymoon be if couples didn’t visit Hall’s Chophouse, located in downtown Charleston.

No one celebrates their customers better than Hall’s.

“We love creating memories of a lifetime,” said Sara Faienza, General Manager. “We always welcome our guests into our restaurant as if it were our home because we want them to relax and enjoy the evening as we create an unforgettable experience through service, food and genuine hospitality. [...] We love celebrating our guests and their special occasions by providing complimentary champagne and/or dessert.”

Faienza also recommended a few can’t miss food and drink options, including starting the dinner off with their chilled lobster tails and a half-bottle of Champagne or trying one of the restaurant’s signature martinis and their Lowcountry Fried Green Tomatoes topped with a seafood and bacon succotash. For cooler evenings, Faienza suggests the French Onion Soup to start.

“All of our steaks are delectable but some standouts would be our Bison entrée, a composed dish with wild forest mushroom risotto and truffle butter, or the Bone-In Filet, which is a rare cut of steak not often found in chophouses,” said Faienza. “The Pepper-Jack Creamed Corn is a signature side dish and a must have! If you're feeling adventurous, I would suggest ordering a couple of ounces of our A5 Japanese Wagyu to try alongside your steaks; it’s life-changing!”

“The best way to finish the meal is with an Espresso Martini and a Whiskey Bread Pudding topped with southern praline ice cream,” added Faienza.

Hall’s Chophouse does recommend making reservations ahead of time, but also understand that life gets in the ways and is happy to accommodate as many walk-ins as possible.

Honeymooners looking for a beach view with abounding seafood should look no further than The Boathouse at Breach Inlet, which has been a local favorite for over 25 years. The restaurant features waterfront dining, overlooking the Breach Inlet, Hamlin Creek and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Their rooftop bar opens at 3pm daily and is the perfect spot to enjoy a cocktail and appetizer while keeping an eye out for Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphins.

Nightly sunset views at The Boathouse are complemented by the restaurant’s fresh Southern style seafood featuring daily local fresh fish options, raw oysters, quality lobster and scallops as well as many southern classic like shrimp and grits, fried seafood dinners, "Best Ever Collard Greens" and a slice of classic Key Lime Pie.

“One of our favorite cocktails is the Captain's Lemonade which features Local Zest Lemon Vodka, lemonade and Guava Nectar,” said The Boathouse General Manager. “This cocktail is so refreshing on a hot summer day in the South.”

Another favorite beachy cocktail is the "Walk the Plank", a tropical spin on a rum rummer style drink that includes two kinds of rum, pineapple juice and mango nectar.

When it comes to the perfect lovers’ paradise, Charleston tops the charts, and we have the receipts to prove it. For the 11th year in a row, Charleston has won the World’s Best Award for favorite city in the U.S. and for good reason. Don’t miss out on everything this city has to offer from its busy city streets to beautiful beaches and everything in between.