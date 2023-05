× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Isle Of Palms and the town of Mount Pleasant have announced that Beach Reach is back! Starting this Memorial Day weekend, park and catch the CARTA shuttle for free from Mount Pleasant Towne Center to the Isle of Palms stop on 14th Ave at Ocean Blvd. This will be available during weekends only, through Labor Day.

Visit: iop.net/iop-beach-shuttle for more info.