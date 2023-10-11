Charleston Haunts

In the heart of the Lowcountry, where history weaves its tapestry through cobblestone streets and Spanish moss-draped oaks, Charleston, South Carolina, stands as a city that breathes with stories of the past. But it's not just tales of grandeur and glory that echo through its historic district; Charleston's shadows also harbor secrets of the supernatural. In a city known for its charm and beauty, there exists a parallel world of eerie encounters and spine-tingling apparitions. Join us as we embark on a chilling journey through Charleston's Top 7 Most Haunted Sites, where history's restless spirits continue to make their presence known, long after the sun has set over our enchanting, colorful Southern city.
From the Old City Jail, where the tormented spirits of past criminals still linger, to the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, which houses the restless souls of soldiers and infamous pirates, Charleston's haunted sites are a living testament to its enigmatic past. Poogan's Porch and the Unitarian Church Graveyard each carry their own ghostly tales, while the Battery Carriage House Inn bears witness to an array of spirits, both benevolent and malevolent. In St. Philip's Graveyard, the mournful cries of a phantom child haunt the night, while at the Dock St. Theater, the spirits of actors and the unforgettable Nettie continue to captivate. Charleston's haunted history transcends the confines of time and beckons the adventurous to unravel the secrets hidden within its historic streets and buildings.
Old City Jail21 Magazine Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
With a chilling history that spans the 1800s and 1900s, the Old City Jail once housed Charleston's most infamous criminals. Today, it stands as a haunting reminder of the more than 13,000 prisoners who met their end on its premises.
The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon122 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Formerly known as the Half-Moon Battery, this site was a bustling hub of trade in Charleston. However, beneath its lively exterior lay a prison that held Revolutionary War soldiers, both colonialist and British, as well as Civil War soldiers from both the Union and Confederate sides. Among its most notorious inmates were the infamous pirates Blackbeard and Stede Bonnett. Visitors have reported eerie encounters, from ghostly apparitions in the halls to the echoing cries of long-deceased prisoners.
Poogan's Porch188 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
In 1976, a charming residential home was transformed into a restaurant, forever linked to the story of a loyal dog named Poogan. Left behind by the previous owners, Poogan became the restaurant's unofficial greeter. Although Poogan passed away in 1979, diners still claim to catch glimpses of him and feel the brush of a phantom dog against their legs.
Unitarian Church Graveyard8 Archdale, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Dating back to 1770, this historic church is home to the oldest Unitarian congregation in the southern United States. Legend has it that the ghost of Anna Ravenel, the Charleston woman believed to be the inspiration for Edgar Allan Poe's "Annabel Lee," haunts the chilling graveyard, adding an air of mystery and intrigue.
Battery Carriage House Inn20 South Battery, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
This venerable hotel, reconstructed in 1843 after enduring damage during the Civil War, has a reputation for harboring spectral residents known as the "Spirits of Habit" since the war's end. These ethereal beings tend to occupy specific areas of the hotel. While some are benign and uninterested in frightening guests, others have been known to exhibit more menacing and unsettling behavior.
St. Philip's Graveyard142 Church, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Established in 1687, this graveyard serves as the final resting place for numerous prominent figures in American history, including Edward Rutledge, John C. Calhoun, and Charles Pinckney. Among its chilling legends is the apparition of a grieving young woman who kneels over a small grave, believed to be mourning the loss of her child. On dark nights, the heart-wrenching cry of a phantom infant has haunted Charleston for generations.
Dock St. Theater135 Church, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Originally a hotel in the 1800s, this now-famous theater has its own share of spectral inhabitants. Two well-known ghosts are associated with it. The first is Junius Booth, father of the infamous assassin John Wilkes Booth. Although there's no known connection between Junius and the theater, it is believed that the spirit is that of an actor who wishes to continue performing on its stage. The second ghost is that of Nettie Dickerson, a woman who worked as a prostitute in mid-1800s Charleston and frequented the hotel. One fateful night, as she ranted about the city's high society on the second-floor balcony during a thunderstorm, she was struck by lightning. It is said that even today, guests and actors have witnessed Nettie's ghost, clad in her vivid red dress, drifting through the theater, forever bound to her most prized possession.
