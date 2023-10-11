Charleston Haunts

In the heart of the Lowcountry, where history weaves its tapestry through cobblestone streets and Spanish moss-draped oaks, Charleston, South Carolina, stands as a city that breathes with stories of the past. But it's not just tales of grandeur and glory that echo through its historic district; Charleston's shadows also harbor secrets of the supernatural. In a city known for its charm and beauty, there exists a parallel world of eerie encounters and spine-tingling apparitions. Join us as we embark on a chilling journey through Charleston's Top 7 Most Haunted Sites, where history's restless spirits continue to make their presence known, long after the sun has set over our enchanting, colorful Southern city.

From the Old City Jail, where the tormented spirits of past criminals still linger, to the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, which houses the restless souls of soldiers and infamous pirates, Charleston's haunted sites are a living testament to its enigmatic past. Poogan's Porch and the Unitarian Church Graveyard each carry their own ghostly tales, while the Battery Carriage House Inn bears witness to an array of spirits, both benevolent and malevolent. In St. Philip's Graveyard, the mournful cries of a phantom child haunt the night, while at the Dock St. Theater, the spirits of actors and the unforgettable Nettie continue to captivate. Charleston's haunted history transcends the confines of time and beckons the adventurous to unravel the secrets hidden within its historic streets and buildings.

