Festivals, Farmers Markets, and Art Walks: Family Edition

Charleston in the fall casts a spell of enchantment. While the leaves may not undergo a vibrant, colorful transformation, the temperatures gracefully descend, offering a break from the sweltering heat that once kept us indoors. It's the perfect time to spend some time outdoors.
As the temperatures cool and the seasons change, Charleston becomes a haven of lively celebrations. Whether you're strolling through Marion Square at the Charleston Farmers Market or immersing yourself in the local talent at the Park Circle Art Walk, the city embraces the spirit of the season. So, gather your loved ones, make memories, and savor the magic of fall in Charleston – a time when the city comes alive with creativity, community, and culture.
Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens1235 Long Point Rd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch has grown to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state of South Carolina. Since 1997, the festival has brought people together of all ages to enjoy a day of fall family fun on the farm! Among the many activities at the farm, the whole family can enjoy a family friendly Halloween tractor ride, a petting zoo, all American pig races, pony rides and so much more. With such an abundance of enjoyable experiences, you’ll find it challenging to pack all the fun into just one day!
Johns Island County Park2662 Mullet Hall Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
On November 4th, take venture over to Johns Island for the annual Harvest Festival. Here, you can savor the sounds of local bluegrass bands, engage in some pumpkin decorating fun and exciting kids' activities, and enjoy hayrides, among many other delightful offerings. Treat your taste buds to an array of delectable southern delights, including barbecue, kettle corn, and beloved fair classics.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens3550 Ashley River Rd , Charleston, South Carolina 29414
Magnolia Gardens will be hosting a plethora of family friendly festivals this fall. Most notably, the Beauti-Fall Festival on October 21st will have three of all of our kids favorite things – food, fun, and games. You can also expect to find face painting, cotton candy and s’mores, pumpkin painting, autumnal snacks and vendors, shopping, and live music!
Marion Square329 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Discover a timeless Charleston tradition that takes place every Saturday until November 25th – The Charleston Farmers Market. Nestled in the heart of downtown Charleston at Marion Square, this vibrant market boasts an array of diverse vendors, each offering a delightful selection of seasonal goods that span from the early days of summer right through the autumnal beauty of fall.
Park CirclePark Circle, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405
Inspire the inner artists in your children on October 14th, 2023 with the Park Circle Art Walk. Talented individuals in the North Charleston area have collaborated to create an art show that can be experienced on foot, by bike, or by car within the community. Each artist and/or musician will showcase and perform their creative pieces right in front of their years throughout Park Circle.
