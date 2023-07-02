How to Have a Very Barbie Bachelorette in Charleston

Come on Barbie, let's go party! With the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds set to release July 21, 2023, we felt it was only fitting to curate the perfect Barbie bachelorette itinerary. For brides-to-be seeking a bachelorette trip filled with all things pink, Charleston, SC has just what it takes to make all your Barbie-inspired dreams come true. From sipping pink drinks in elegant Champagne rooms and vibrant churro bars to pink boat cruises and iconic pink houses, this guide will take you on a journey through Charleston's charming streets, highlighting the best spots for a truly "Barbie" bachelorette experience.

Camellias - The Pink Champagne Bar

Step into the renowned Camellias, also known as the pink champagne bar at Hotel Bennett, where Barbie herself would revel in the elevated atmosphere. Adorned with sparkly chandeliers and featuring a pastel pink lounge with pink velvet seating, this very Instagrammable, and very pink haven exudes sophistication, making it the perfect spot for Barbie and her friends to indulge in luxurious drinks while dressed to impress.

Dulce Churros, Ice Cream and Cocktails

In Mount Pleasant, immerse yourself in the ultimate pink paradise at Dulce Churros, Ice Cream and Cocktails. As you enter, the entire space embraces shades of pink, from the walls and seating to pink and white striped umbrellas. Sip on pink drinks from the pink champagne cart and strike a pose against the picture-perfect pink swing hanging in front of a pink neon sign that reads, "this must be the place." Barbie would undoubtedly feel right at home here.

The Co-Op Boat Charters

Experience Barbie's Dream Boat brought to life with The Co-Op Boat Charters on Sullivan's Island. Climb aboard their hot pink private luxury boat, where pink frose is a staple. Prepare for a fun-filled adventure cruising around Charleston's beautiful waters while relishing the vibrant pink surroundings that would make Barbie herself feel tickled pink.

Rainbow Row

No Barbie-themed trip to Charleston would be complete without capturing a photo in front of the iconic pink house on Rainbow Row. Stroll along this picturesque street and find the perfect spot to pose in front of this enchanting pink house, creating a Barbie-inspired photo op that will leave you with lasting memories.

Casa Flamingo Beach House

What better place to stay for your bachelorette getaway than at a true Barbie dream house? We recommend booking the Casa Flamingo beach house on Isle of Palms. With its entire exterior painted in vibrant Barbie pink, this beachfront retreat offers a private pool, a hot tub, and ample space to accommodate your entire bridal party. Lounge on Barbie-themed floats and soak up the sun in this ultimate Barbie-inspired beach house. Embrace the vibrant pink ambiance and create unforgettable memories as you celebrate your upcoming nuptials in true Barbie style.

