Mother’s Day Happenings at Charleston's Oceanside Resort

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort, Sweetgrass Plaza

Book it to the beach this Mother’s Day and treat mom to an overnight stay or daytrip to Wild Dunes Resort, Charleston's Island Resort! Wild Dunes is the perfect place to spoil mom, and this year, the resort is hosting two special events, including a Teddy Bear Tea and a Champagne & Caviar celebration. Details below.

Teddy Bear Tea

May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. on the Sweetgrass Plaza

Celebrate mom a day early with a charming, Teddy Bear-themed mom & me tea party and picnic.

Dress in your finest, fancy attire and bring your favorite blanket and head to the Sweetgrass Plaza where guests can enjoy high tea, sweet treats, and cozy, cuddly teddy bears, along with fun activities for the entire family. Reservations required.

Mother's Day Bubbles & Pearls

May 14, 2023 at 2 p.m.

No one deserves a glass of Champagne more than Mom on Mother’s Day! Our culinary teams are curating a special selection of champagne, prosecco, caviar and other delectable bites just for mom. Held at the Osprey Terrace within the Sweetgrass Inn. Reservation required.

For more family fun, or those looking to make it a weekend escape, overnight guests can also enjoy additional springtime happenings with mom. For more information, visit Wild Dunes Resort Happenings.