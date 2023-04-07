The Perfect Bachelor Weekend Itinerary on IOP and Sullivan's

Day 1:

Arrival and Welcome Dinner

Upon your arrival on Friday evening, head to the Isle of Palms and check into your oceanfront rental. Once you're settled in, head to The Boathouse for a welcome dinner with your group. The waterside restaurant boasts a casual atmosphere and offers an eclectic menu, with seafood dishes, sandwiches, salads, and more.

Bachelor Party

Day 2:

Golfing and Fishing

Links or Harbor course at Wild Dunes Resort. Afterward, charter a fishing boat for a half-day excursion, where you’ll have the opportunity to catch redfish, trout, and flounder among other species. Some of the local vendors that offer fishing charters include Charleston Fish Rod Bending Company, and Reel Deal Fishing Charters.

Dinner and Nightlife

After 18 holes and an afternoon on the water, freshen up and head to HomeTeam BBQ on Sullivan's Island, which offers classic Lowcountry BBQ, including their famous wings and brisket sliders. Don't forget to order a tall gamechanger as well. You can thank us later. After dinner, head to King Street in downtown Charleston, where you'll find numerous bars, clubs, and music venues. Some popular options include Republic, Cocktail Club, and Uptown Social.

Day 3:

Beach Day and Excursions

Spend the morning relaxing on the beach and soaking up the sun. If you’re feeling adventurous, consider trying some of the island’s land-based activities. You can rent bikes and explore the island’s bike paths, or rent kayaks and paddle-boards for a scenic tour of the waterways surrounding the Isle of Palms. The popular vendors for rentals include Tidal Wave Water Sports, Nature Adventures Outfitters, and Coastal Expeditions.

Dinner and Brewery Tour

After an active day, head to Saltwater Cowboys, a waterfront restaurant on Shem Creek that offers fresh seafood and southern cuisine classics. The local favorite is the fried shrimp and grits with the sweet tea BBQ sauce. After dinner, take a brewery tour and indulge in some beer tastings. The Lowcountry boasts a burgeoning craft beer scene, and some of the notable breweries include the Holy City Brewing, Revelry Brewing Company, and COAST Brewing Company.

Day 4:

Brunch and Departure

On your final day of the bachelor party, head to Charleston’s trendy neighborhood of NoMo for brunch at Workshop. A food hall featuring rotating vendors, a rooftop bar, and common areas to meet and mingle with locals and visitors alike. Once you've had your last meal in Charleston, pack up and head home with a camera full of memories of a weekend spent enjoying the best of what the Lowcountry has to offer.

With its abundant outdoor activities, delicious food scene, and abundant nightlife, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, and Charleston offer the perfect setting for a fun-filled bachelor weekend. Whether it's golfing, fishing, kayaking, or enjoying world-class cuisine, there's no shortage of things to do and experiences to be had on this South Carolina Barrier Island.