The Ultimate Guide to Autumn Date Nights for Parents in Charleston

According to a 2018 study, more than half of parents (54%) believe that they don't get enough alone time with their partner. Autumn in Charleston, often referred to as the best season to visit The Holy City, offers a magical backdrop for memorable date nights, even for busy parents. It can be difficult, if not impossible, to get a dinner reservation in Charleston, and so frequently, the classic “dinner date” can become a bit lackluster. Embrace the season's charm and create lasting memories with these date night ideas that will get you out of your date night rut and exploring the city in new ways with your love.

Festivals:

Gather Charleston (September 29th – October 1st) offers two days of some of the city’s favorite chefs, local goods, and cultural experiences for a celebration of all that makes Charleston a magnanimous travel destination for people across the globe.

The Fall Tours – Architecture, History and Gardens, a 47-year tradition held by The Preservation Society, is taking place from October 11th – November 4th. The tours offer exclusive walks through properties and neighborhoods throughout the city, allowing access of some of Charleston’s most enviable sights.

The 2nd annual Riverfront Festival is the ultimate music lovers' date night. From October 7th – 8th, experience a lineup of bands spanning various genres, you can dance the night away with your honey. Savor delicious festival fare from gourmet food trucks and enjoy craft cocktails and brews to keep the energy high. End the night with a fireworks display that lights up the Charleston sky, sealing your date night with a spark!

Enjoy the inaugural MashFest on November 5th, a fusion of two Charleston icons: Lewis Barbecue and Holy City Brewing. Prepare to indulge in a day of bourbon, barbecue, and craft beer, all set against a backdrop of live music, captivating art installations, and an enchanting sculpture garden. Savor the culinary brilliance of Raw Lab's Kevin Joseph, who will be serving up specialty oysters from The Shuck Truck, even further elevating your delicious evening.

Tours:

Discover the enchanting beauty of Middleton Place, boasting the distinction of being America's oldest landscaped gardens. Embrace the romance of the season with their exclusive Fall Garden Strolls and Wine Tastings, available on select dates in October (10/4, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25). Stroll hand in hand with your beloved amidst the idyllic gardens, immersing yourselves in the history. To conclude this perfect day, enjoy a delectable dinner at the Middleton Place Restaurant, savoring the flavors of the season. But why let the magic end there? Extend your evening by escaping to the cozy embrace of the Middleton Place Inn, where you can unwind and create lasting memories together.

Middleton Place is also offering a Paint and Sip at the Inn at Middleton Place on October 25th.

The very next day, October 26th, Middleton Place is hosting their 4th annual Art in the Barn fundraiser, supporting the Heritage Breeds program and the mission of the Middleton Place Foundation. This special event will be held at the Stableyards at Middleton Place National Historic Landmark. Enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres from Middleton Place Restaurant, local craft beer, specially curated wines, and live music, all while supporting a worthy cause.

Experience the enchantment of a night under the stars, on October 6th or November 3rd. Embark on a journey aboard the Bulls Island Ferry, crossing the serene estuary within the breathtaking Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, until you arrive at the shores of Bulls Island. Here, you will find yourself immersed in a world untouched by light pollution, granting you an extraordinary opportunity to behold the spectacle of the Milky Way, rising planets, and shooting stars. Be sure to pack a cozy blanket and a yummy picnic, ensuring that you are well-prepared for a night of celestial dreaminess that you and your partner will forever cherish.

Timeless Fun:

Regardless of the season, the city offers a timeless selection of date night ideas that never fail to impress.

Nestled on Columbus Street in the heart of downtown Charleston, The Alley boasts an array of entertainment options, including eight bowling lanes, three inviting bars, a fully-equipped kitchen, a collection of retro arcade games, and two expansive projection screens. Fostering the spirit of adventure and laughter in your relationship is essential, and The Alley provides the ideal setting for precisely that. Furthermore, they regularly feature weekly deals and special promotions to enhance your experience.

Indulge in the art of crafting your unique fragrance at Candlefish, conveniently located along King Street. Here, you'll discover a delightful array of candle-making workshops, including the enchanting Specialty Flower Arranging + Scented Candle Making, the aromatic Specialty Palmetto Brewery Scented Candle Making Workshop, and the creative BYOB Scented Candle Making Workshop, among others. For added spontaneity, Candlefish also welcomes drop-in sessions, allowing you and your partner to fashion a personalized candle at your convenience, creating a cherished memento of your time together.

Elevate your culinary skills through an immersive Zero George Cooking Class, set in the charming kitchen carriage house dating back to 1804 at Zero George. These engaging classes are expertly guided by Chef Vinson Petrillo and visiting culinary talents, ensuring a rich and diverse learning experience. Offering sessions year-round, you'll have the chance to master new recipes that will surely become cherished favorites for you and your significant other, creating memories to savor for years to come.

Remember, the key to a successful date night in any season as parents is not just what you do but the quality time you spend together. Whether you're exploring the city's historical treasures, savoring its culinary delights, or simply enjoying the beauty of the season, these date night ideas will help you keep the flame of romance burning amidst the joys and challenges of parenthood.