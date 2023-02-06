The Ultimate Bachelorette Weekend: June

by

Are you a Maid of Honor in charge of planning the best. bachelorette. weekend. ever. for your friend? Or simply a bride-to-be looking for the right city to host your special weekend? Look no further. We've got you covered.

February is the perfect time to start booking reservations for your upcoming June bachelorette party. The number one thing every vacationer always benefits from while planning a trip is insight from the locals. Here at Lucky Dog Publishing, we have the inside scoop on the best way to plan your weekend based off a well-rounded experience, plenty of Instagrammable photo-ops, and all the best cuisine and cocktails Charleston has to offer. Oh, and the best part? We create these guides with time in mind. Meaning, this itinerary takes into consideration travel time to and from locations so that you can sit back, relax, and not stress about being on the go 24/7.

Stay on the lookout for our July itinerary coming soon, which will focus on things to do on Folly Beach and Kiawah Island.  

  1
    sweetgrass inn.jpg

    5757 palm Boulevard, South Carolina 29451
    8663595593
    Website
  2
    Islander-71-Charleston-17.jpg

    80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
    8438856463
    Website

    Seafood Restaurant

  3
    hotel bennett LDP.png

    404 King Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29403
    8333131798
    Website

    The south's grandest luxury hotel, Hotel Bennett is inspired by native Charlestonians and European classic design creating a new nexus of culture.

  4
    courtyard-at-night.jpg

    181 Church Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29401
    8662467407

    Relaxed Italian restaurant offering wood-fired pizzas & happy hours, plus homey decor & a courtyard.

  5
    pavwint.jpg

    225 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    8437230500

    Market Pavilion Hotel roof bar doing cocktails & global fare from its upscale perch over the city.

  6
    carmellas_social_share.jpg

    198 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    8437225893
    Website

    Tranquil eatery featuring sandwiches & charcuterie, classic Italian desserts, wine & cocktails.

  7
    obstinatedaughter_0.jpg

    2063 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
    8434165020
    Website

    Inventive New American fare, plus local craft beers & brunch, in an elegant, country-chic space.

  8
    Palmetto Breeze

    100 Church St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464
    8438868133
    Website
  9
    Millers All Day

    120 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
    8435017342
    Website

    Have pie & beer for lunch or grits & biscuits for dinner at this refined bistro, bakery & bar.

  10
    charleston-east-battery-high-seawall.jpg

    South Battery Street and East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401

    The Battery is a landmark defensive seawall and promenade in Charleston, South Carolina. Named for a civil-war coastal defense artillery battery at the site, it stretches along the lower shores of the Charleston peninsula.

  11
    Rainbow-Row-Thumb2.jpg

    83-107 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina

    Rainbow Row is the name for a series of thirteen colorful historic houses in Charleston, South Carolina. The houses are located north of Tradd St. and south of Elliott St. on East Bay Street, that is, 79 to 107 East Bay Street.

  12
    Historic-Charleston-City-Market4.jpg

    188 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina
    Website
  13
    CCC.png

    7165486953
    Website
  14
    348s.jpg

    2 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
    8438868456
    Website
  15
    Saltwater_Cowboys.jpg

    130 Mill Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464
    8438560700
    Website

    Smoked meats, local seafood & a robust drink menu in a sprawling locale directly on Shem Creek.

  16
    white-bridge-magnolia-plantation.jpg

    3550 Ashley River Road , Charleston, South Carolina
    8435711266
    Website

    Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is a historic house with gardens located on the Ashley River at 3550 Ashley River Road west of Ashley, Charleston County, South Carolina.

  