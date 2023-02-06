The Ultimate Bachelorette Weekend: June

weekend - ultimate bachelorette guide: June
Are you a Maid of Honor in charge of planning the best. bachelorette. weekend. ever. for your friend? Or simply a bride-to-be looking for the right city to host your special weekend? Look no further. We've got you covered.
February is the perfect time to start booking reservations for your upcoming June bachelorette party. The number one thing every vacationer always benefits from while planning a trip is insight from the locals. Here at Lucky Dog Publishing, we have the inside scoop on the best way to plan your weekend based off a well-rounded experience, plenty of Instagrammable photo-ops, and all the best cuisine and cocktails Charleston has to offer. Oh, and the best part? We create these guides with time in mind. Meaning, this itinerary takes into consideration travel time to and from locations so that you can sit back, relax, and not stress about being on the go 24/7.
Stay on the lookout for our July itinerary coming soon, which will focus on things to do on Folly Beach and Kiawah Island.
Sweetgrass Inn at the Wild Dunes Resort5757 palm Boulevard, South Carolina 29451
Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Seafood Restaurant
Seafood Restaurant
Hotel Bennett404 King Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29403
The south's grandest luxury hotel, Hotel Bennett is inspired by native Charlestonians and European classic design creating a new nexus of culture.
Frannie & The Fox181 Church Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29401
Relaxed Italian restaurant offering wood-fired pizzas & happy hours, plus homey decor & a courtyard.
Pavilion Bar at Market Pavilion Hotel225 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Market Pavilion Hotel roof bar doing cocktails & global fare from its upscale perch over the city.
Carmella's Dessert Bar198 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Tranquil eatery featuring sandwiches & charcuterie, classic Italian desserts, wine & cocktails.
Obstinate Daughter2063 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Inventive New American fare, plus local craft beers & brunch, in an elegant, country-chic space.
Palmetto Breeze Catamaran Booze Cruise100 Church St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464
Millers All Day120 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Have pie & beer for lunch or grits & biscuits for dinner at this refined bistro, bakery & bar.
The BatterySouth Battery Street and East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
The Battery is a landmark defensive seawall and promenade in Charleston, South Carolina. Named for a civil-war coastal defense artillery battery at the site, it stretches along the lower shores of the Charleston peninsula.
Rainbow Row83-107 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina
Rainbow Row is the name for a series of thirteen colorful historic houses in Charleston, South Carolina. The houses are located north of Tradd St. and south of Elliott St. on East Bay Street, that is, 79 to 107 East Bay Street.
Charleston City Market188 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina
13
Tidal Wave Water Sports2 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Saltwater Cowboys130 Mill Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29464
Smoked meats, local seafood & a robust drink menu in a sprawling locale directly on Shem Creek.
Magnolia Plantation & Gardens3550 Ashley River Road , Charleston, South Carolina
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is a historic house with gardens located on the Ashley River at 3550 Ashley River Road west of Ashley, Charleston County, South Carolina.
