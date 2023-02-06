Valentine's Day at Wild Dunes Resort

× 1 of 6 Expand Peter Frank Edwards × 2 of 6 Expand Greg Ceo × 3 of 6 Expand Greg Ceo × 4 of 6 Expand Attean Lake Lodge, Jackman Maine × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Enjoy a romantic getaway at Wild Dunes Resort, a charming beachside property along the Atlantic Coast in Isle of Palms. Guests looking for a beachfront escape with their valentine can enjoy overnight accommodations at the Sweetgrass Inn or Boardwalk Inn, and enjoy a $100 dining credit, plus a special champagne delivery and a bouquet Sweetgrass roses.

Guests can enhance their stay and add on a limited-time Valentine experience:

For the active couples, choose from a round of golf for two at the Harbor Course with complimentary Rose or a couple’s pickleball lesson followed by Valentine's cocktails from Oystercatcher Restaurant & Bar.

For the art lovers, guests can also receive a special coastal mini art piece from the Gallery at Sweetgrass.

And for the couple looking for R&R, can opt for a couple’s massage featuring Tara’s LOVE aromatherapy oil.

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year at Wild Dunes Resort’s signature restaurant, Coastal Provisions. Enjoy a special dinner menu with your special someone. Available on Valentine’s Day only, standout menu items include Cupid’s Choice Oysters, made with yuzu gelée, spicy chili oil, smoked trout roe followed by a lobster appetizer, made with tagliatelle, saffron, leeks and enjoy the Duck Breast entrée, made with roasted golden beets, radicchio, swiss chard, red wine jus. End the evening on a sweet note with the Petite Gateaux for Two, made with dark and white chocolate, caramel and topped with pomegranate seeds.

To learn more, visit www.destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes.