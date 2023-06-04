2023 Hurricane Season Names

June marks the beginning of the hurricane season in South Carolina, reminding us of the importance of being prepared. As we navigate through the unpredictable months ahead, it's helpful to stay informed about the names assigned to the 2023 tropical cyclone/hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) maintains a rotating list of names for tropical cyclones and hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, which includes South Carolina. These lists are recycled every six years, except for names that are retired due to their significant impact or destruction. For the 2023 season, the list includes the following names:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

The Hurricane Naming Process:

The NHC follows a specific protocol when naming tropical cyclones and hurricanes. Initially, tropical depressions are numbered sequentially, such as Tropical Depression One, Two, and so on. Once a tropical depression intensifies and reaches sustained winds of 39 miles per hour, it is then classified as a tropical storm and is assigned a name from the list. If a storm reaches hurricane status (sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or higher), it retains its name.

The names for tropical cyclones and hurricanes are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which maintains a list for each basin across the world. The names are selected to be easily recognizable and distinct, representing various cultures and languages to ensure inclusivity and neutrality. This approach helps in efficiently identifying and tracking individual storms during the hurricane season.

Peak Hurricane Months in South Carolina:

Historically, South Carolina experiences hurricanes between June and November, with peak activity occurring during August and September. Warm ocean waters combined with favorable atmospheric conditions provide the necessary fuel for hurricane formation and intensification during this period.

Retired Atlantic Hurricane Names by Year: