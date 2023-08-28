× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

As the Atlantic Hurricane Season starts to get more active, now is a perfect opportunity to make sure you are prepared. Check your kit, make sure your family emergency plan is updated and start to get supplies that you may need to replace.

Hurricane Tips:

Avoid Misinformation Spread Through Social Media.

If a public safety emergency or natural disaster occurs, please look to federal, state, county, and municipal government officials, as well as trusted print, radio and television media for information and instruction. We urge you to avoid information spread through social media unless it comes from one of the trusted sources. Always check the time stamp on the information to make sure it is the most accurate, in these events information moves fast.

Some important social media accounts to follow:

South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Charleston County Emergency Management Department

Charleston County Government

City of Isle of Palms

Charleston County School District

U.S. National Weather Service (NWS)

US National Weather Service Charleston SC

Have a Personal Plan.

Ahead of hurricanes and tropical storms, we encourage residents and visitors to review their safety plans, this is the time to make changes and updates as needed. For information on developing a plan, please visit scemd.org or download their app.