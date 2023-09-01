Beach Erosion And Cleanup Efforts On Isle Of Palms, South Carolina

× Expand Matt Storen

Nature's forces can be unpredictable, and unfortunately, our beautiful coastline has experienced significant erosion due to recent Tropical Storm Idalia. The city is taking immediate action to restore our beaches and ensure their long-term sustainability.

Starting August 31st, we will be launching a comprehensive beach cleanup effort that will continue over the next few weeks. This will remove debris, restore the natural shorelines, and mitigate the effects of the erosion.

The following areas are closed to the public while this cleanup takes place:

*Public Beach Access 1B

*Public Beach Access 2A

*Public Beach Access 3A

Additionally the parking lot at Breach Inlet will be closed off to all vehicles to accommodate dumpsters and staging of equipment and personnel.

Safety is our top priority during this cleanup. We request that people do no climb on or walk near the eroded dunes in violation of city ordinances. Also you will see multiple different vehicles on the beach working on clean up and repairing the dunes. Please stay clear of these vehicles as they do this important work. Do not sit or stand near work areas or you will be asked to move. Also do not disregard signage at closed beach access points. These areas are closed for multiple safety issues and are not safe to be walking on.

Stay tuned for updates on our social media channels and website at iop.net.