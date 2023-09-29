Beach Erosion

Some areas of Isle of Palms have experienced erosion, due to recent king tides. Crews are working to restore the dunes in need of emergency repair.

Please do not climb on or walk near eroded dunes in violation of city ordinances and stay clear of work vehicles.

The following beach access paths are impassable due to having a steep drop-off at the end, caused by erosion:

Public Beach Access 1B

Public Beach Access 2A

Public Beach Access 3A

Public Beach Access 4A

Updates will be provided here and at iop.net.