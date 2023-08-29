Hurricane Idalia Heavy Weather Warning

Good morning Island residents,

By now I hope you have begun to follow the track of Hurricane Idalia. Town staff in finalizing its preparations to make the Island ready for the arrival of storm conditions as early as mid-morning Wednesday 8-30-23. Staff has been participating in various meetings with its federal, state, county, and municipal disaster preparation partners for this weather event. Below you will find key information regarding the storm and what to anticipate during the next few days. More messages will follow but you should also monitor the National Weather Service and your local media for information as well.

Storm Position, Strength, and Movement – At 7:00AM the National Hurricane Center Advisory 11A reported the location Hurricane Idalia at 23.8N 84.8W which is about 135 miles WSW of the Dry Tortugas or 590 miles from Sullivan’s Island. NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft find that the storm is strengthening. Maximum sustained winds 80 MPH, central pressure 28.85 inches with North movement at 14MPH. There is presently a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Lower Florida Keys to the South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the area generally within 48 hours.

At this time there is high confidence that the storm will downgrade from a hurricane to a tropical storm once making landfall along the west coast of Florida. It should move rapidly through Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. There is less confidence of the track through South Carolina. However, storm conditions are expected as early as Wednesday mid-morning with the peak event occurring between 6pm Wednesday and 2am Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are expected to peak at 50mph with gusts up to 60mph. Heavy rain and tide surge is anticipated to be associated with the storm event.

For now residents should consider:

Reviewing your family hurricane plan

Closely monitor local media coverage for the latest information on the storm location and intensity

Expect a considerable amount of rain on top of a tide surge estimated to be 2ft to 4 ft

If you have a boat alongside check your mooring lines and bilge pumps

Secure any outside furniture or plants that could become projectiles as the wind increases

Fill your underground propane tanks for use in the event of a power failure and to prevent the tank for surfacing from below ground

In the event you lose power contact Dominion Energy at 1-888-333-4465; you can also view the Dominion Power Outage Map at https://outagemap.dominionenergysc.com

Never approach a downed power line as it or the ground around it can be energized

Review Charleston County's bridge procedures during high winds

What the Town staff is doing in the next 36 hours

While the Town remains at OPCON Level 3 and staff is standing by at the ready, initial hurricane plans have been put into operation

Town staff participates daily with Charleston County Emergency Management Department and other federal, state and local agencies to prepare for any adverse weather conditions

As of now garbage collection will occur today and Friday 9-1-23

Town Hall will remain at normal operations through 12pm Wednesday 8-30-23

Damage assessments will be on the Island early Thursday 8-31-23

The Town will email storm updates as available

Please stay tuned for further updates.

Regards,

Andy Benke

Town Administrator

Town of Sullivan's Island

Post Office Box 427

Sullivan's Island, SC 29482

Direct Telephone: 843-883-5726

Facsimile: 843-883-3009

Emergency: 9-1-1

Police and Fire Dispatcher: 843-743-7200

Email address: abenke@sullivansisland.sc.gov