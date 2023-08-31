Hurricane Idalia Post Storm Update

City of Isle of Palms offices and Recreation Center will reopen at noon on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Due to potential road hazards, drivers should exercise caution and check the South Carolina Department of Transportation website for road conditions.

City officials and staff are conducting storm damage assessments. Residents are asked to report damages to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

To report outages, contact Dominion Energy at the phone numbers below:

Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Have questions? Contact us at info@iop.net.