Hurricane Idalia Heavy Weather Warning #4

Good evening, Island residents,

This message will update you on the storm status based on our afternoon conference call with Charleston County Emergency Management and the National Hurricane Center storm update issued at 5:00 PM.

Storm Status

Hurricane Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of 5:00pm Wednesday. However, the risk of flooding from storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain continues to be a concern for Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. At 5pm TS Idalia was located at 32.2N 81.7W which is about 40 miles west of Savannah, GA and 117 miles southwest of Sullivan’s Island. Maximum sustained winds are 70 mph, central pressure at 29.06 inches with NE movement at 21 mph.

The Hurricane Warning along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina has been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning. The National Hurricane Center advises that storm surge on top of the astronomical tide is expected to be between 3 to 5 feet. If you are in a low-lying area of Sullivan’s Island remain vigilant around times of high tide. The National Hurricane Center also cautions that periods of heavy rain are expected to drop up to 9 inches between now and Friday morning.

What you can expect through tomorrow morning

Between 8pm and 11 pm this evening the area should experience tropical force winds (39mph to 73 mph); between 11 pm tonight and 2am Thursday wind velocity should begin to taper off; however, bands of heavy rain can remain in the area. There is a slight possibility of tornado activity at this time. The tropical storm is expected to exit Charleston County by 3am Thursday and exit to sea off of the North Carolina coast by 9am Thursday. During periods of high wind you may expect down trees/tree limbs which may take out power lines. Do not approach a downed line as it or the ground around it may be energized. Rather report the outage/downed line to Dominion Energy at 1-888-333-4465.

Town Staff

Additional first responders are on the Island and standing by at the ready to respond. Police will be patrolling throughout the night. For any emergency dial 9-1-1. For non-emergency assistance contact the Town through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200. Town Hall will reopen at 10am Thursday weather permitting.

Be safe this evening and call if assistance is needed. Look for updates later this evening.

Regards,

Andy Benke

Town Administrator

Town of Sullivan's Island

Post Office Box 427

Sullivan's Island, SC 29482

Direct Telephone: 843-883-5726

Facsimile: 843-883-3009

Emergency: 9-1-1

Police and Fire Dispatcher:

43-743-7200

Email address: abenke@sullivansisland.sc.gov

Web address: www.sullivansisland.sc.gov