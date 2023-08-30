Important Notice

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center closed at noon today, August 30.

Sandbags are still available and are located in the Public Safety Building at 30 JC Long Boulevard. More sand will be delivered within the next hour to the large Municipal Parking Lot on Pavilion Drive. Citizens are responsible for filling their own sandbags.

Suggested Storm Preparations:

• Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel due to possible localized flooding caused by potential heavy rainfall.

• Please remove any items around your home that could cause damage due to the potential for strong wind gusts.

• Please follow directions on traffic and message boards for road closure information.

• In the event of possible flooding, citizens are asked not to drive around barricades or drive through standing water.

• Residents should not place garbage and recycling bins out this evening. Garbage will not be collected on Thursday, August 31. Normal garbage collection services will resume on Friday, September 1.

• See more information about how to prepare your home, IOP Connector Storm Procedure & more: https://bit.ly/45LPzW8

Stay safe! See the latest weather updates from the National Weather Service.

Follow this page and visit iop.net for storm and city operations updates.