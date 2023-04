Join us at the Isle of Palms Hurricane Preparedness Expo. You'll have the opportunity to speak with City of Isle of Palms officials and community partners & learn how to prepare your family and home for a storm.

This is a free event

There will be a host of vendors, along with food trucks, rock climbing, and a chance to win prizes.

The event will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center located at 24 28th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC 29451.