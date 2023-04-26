Isle of Palms to Host 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Expo

The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) will host its 2023 Hurricane Expo on Tuesday, May 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. IOP residents and residents from surrounding communities are welcome to attend and learn more about how to prepare for a hurricane. The event will be held at the City’s Recreation Center and is free and open to the public. IOP City officials and various community partners will be available to educate citizens and provide resources for hurricane preparedness.

Guests are encouraged to bring their family, as there will be an inflatable slide, temporary tattoos and food available on site. (see vendor list below). Attendees will also have the chance to win an exclusive emergency kit, stocked with essentials.

With the start of hurricane season approaching on June 1, 2023, the City is taking proactive measures to keep island residents and visitors informed about the necessary steps to be prepared ahead of storm. According to the National Weather Service, an average of 6 out of 12 tropical storms that form in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico, become hurricanes each year. Complex patterns can make hurricanes difficult to predict but preparation helps coastal and inland community members gain more peace of mind.

Along with planning tips, Hurricane Expo attendees will receive guidance on what to do during and after a storm, ways to protect their home, local evacuation information and more.

“We strive to create awareness around hurricanes so that people can take steps to secure their property, keep their family safe and make the planning process as efficient as possible,” said IOP Fire Chief Craig Oliverius.

“We want to showcase how we all work together to make our community safer. People will be able to speak directly with local, state and federal agencies to discuss hurricane safety and become well-versed for each phase of a storm. We all want to deliver elite customer service for everyone we serve and help put them at ease,” he continued.

The Hurricane Preparedness Expo is three hours long to allow people more time to attend and interact with organizations. City officials emphasize that there is always more to learn, especially in an ever-changing weather environment.

The following organizations will attend the Expo:

City of Isle of Palms

City Hall

Building Department

Public Works

Fire Department

Police Department

Recreation Department

Vendors and Community Partners

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission

Town of Sullivan’s Island

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch

Charleston County Emergency Management Department

South Carolina Emergency Management Department

NOAA National Weather Service Charleston

South Carolina Department of Transportation

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ Climatologist

American Red Cross

WBCD-TV News 2

AmeriGas Propane

Charleston Electric

Low Country True Value Hardware

Canter Power Systems

Costco Wholesale

Allstate Insurance

Ashbrit Debris Contractor

Wild Dunes Resort

Charleston River Dogs Baseball

Deepwater Church Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Turtle Team

Food Vendors

Krystyna’s Authentic Polish Food

Kona Ice

