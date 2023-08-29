Isle Of Palms Weather Update #1

City of Isle of Palms officials are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia and its impact on the island. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force winds are expected to reach our coast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Other risks along the coast include rip currents, high surf and the potential for beach erosion. The city remains in normal daily operations.

City leadership encourages its residents and visitors to prepare for the storm now. Residents should remove or secure any items around the home that could cause damage due to the potential for strong wind gusts.

It is recommended that citizens assemble an emergency supply kit that includes at least a three-day supply of water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, prescription medications, batteries and other essentials. More information on emergency kits and overall storm preparation is available on the city’s website: iop.net.

Please monitor the National Weather Service for the latest weather updates.

For storm and city operations updates, please visit iop.net, this page and the Isle of Palms Police Department page. Emergency preparedness resources are also available on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website: scemd.org.