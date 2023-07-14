No Tropical Threats To SC

× Expand A loop of visible satellite imagery from this morning centered on Subtropical Storm Don. Bermuda is near the left edge of the imagery, while the Azores are near top right. Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

Don formed out of an extratropical storm system that has wandered over the area east of Bermuda for the last few days. It's drifting northward now and will keep wandering around the middle of the Atlantic for the next 5-7 days.

× Expand The National Hurricane Center's forecast track and cone of uncertainty graphic for Don from this morning.

Conditions are marginal for Don. Though upper-level winds are favorable, waters in this area are lukewarm at best, around 79°F, and cooler along the forecast track. With Don staying at least 1800 miles away and remaining only at tropical storm strength, we won't see any effects in South Carolina. It could hold together for a long time, though; we may still be watching it next Friday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, it's mostly peaceful. There are tropical waves to track, but none are producing much in the way of thunderstorms or showing any sign of organization.

× Expand A loop of true-color satellite imagery showing clouds associated with tropical waves over the tropical Atlantic. Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

One tropical wave is roughly along 80° west, slanting from Nicaragua to the southern Bahamas. It will push into Central America by tomorrow. Another wave is east of the Lesser Antilles along 56° west. It's causing some disorganized thunderstorms and will bring active weather to northern South America, the Lesser Antilles, and the ABC Islands through tomorrow, but it won't organize further. Another tropical wave is over the middle of the tropical Atlantic near 38° west. There isn't much thunderstorm activity associated with it because it's embedded in a dry Saharan air mass. A new tropical wave is emerging from Africa, but tons of dry and dusty Saharan air are to its north that should prevent it from developing further over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

We don't have any tropical concerns in South Carolina this week, and next week isn't looking problematic, either. However, these quiet times are the best times to get ready for storms that could hit us later in the season. If you need preparation advice, hurricane.sc is the place to find it.

Our weather is looking routine for the next week. Through this weekend and Monday, the humidity will remain thick with temperatures near average for mid-July. Weak upper disturbances will pass nearby to the north this evening and again tomorrow afternoon and evening, making our afternoon and evening thunderstorm coverage more widespread than average. As always, the more intense of our summertime thunderstorms can bring locally gusty winds and blinding downpours, so be ready to move indoors as they approach and use great caution if you have to drive through one.

On Tuesday, a somewhat drier air mass will start to filter in from the west, knocking our humidity levels down a notch or two. However, the corresponding reduction in clouds and coverage of the regular afternoon and evening thunderstorms will increase heat. Highs should reach the middle to upper 90s each day Tuesday through Friday. It wouldn't surprise me if the usual hot spots touch 100° later next week.