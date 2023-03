× 1 of 4 Expand Pollen Apocalypse! Pollen Apocalypse! Michael Barnett captures drone footage of pollen in the Atlantic off the coast of Sullivan's Island. × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Pollen season is upon us and it's coating the salty waters in our ocean! Check out the drone footage and the incredible photos that professional photographer Michael Barnett captured off the coast of Sullivan's Island. Pollen levels off the coast of Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island are high and will continue to rise.