Tropics Quiet For Another Week

Another tranquil week has passed in the tropics, and the docile weather pattern in the tropical Atlantic continues. We have no organized features to track, and the tropical waves in the Atlantic today are all weak.

This morning's loop of true-color visible satellite images gives a wide-angle view of the Atlantic basin

× Expand Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

One tropical wave is along 74° west, generating showers and thunderstorms over Cuba, The Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It's unlikely that any development occurs from this wave as it tracks west. However, if there were any surprise developments in the next few days, it would be from the northern end of this feature as it separates from the rest of the wave. Still, this scenario is unlikely.

Two other tropical waves are over the tropical Atlantic. One is along 45° west and is nearly devoid of clouds, showers, and thunderstorms. The other wave is over the eastern Atlantic along 23° west, over and south of Cabo Verde. There isn't much associated shower and thunderstorm activity with this feature.

Another tropical wave that looks much more robust will emerge from West Africa over the next few days, but a large cloud of dry and dusty Saharan air has invaded the eastern Atlantic ahead of it. So, any development from this wave would take a long time.

Generally speaking, the atmosphere over the Atlantic Basin is characterized by dry, sinking air, which has been the case for weeks. It looks as though this will continue for about 7-10 more days. After that, most long-range computer models show a change to a more favorable (or at least less unfavorable) setup for tropical cyclone development.

It's important to remember that we're just getting to the busiest part of the hurricane season. These periods of quiet in the tropics are the best time to prepare for storms to come during the meat of the season. If you need preparation advice, hurricane.sc is the place to go.