Tickets Now Available for Dan Tyminski

The Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council is excited to welcome the Dan Tyminski Band.

WHEN: Saturday, November 11, 2023 | 7:30 PM

WHERE: West Beach Conference Center, Kiawah Island SC

Throughout his 30 year career, 14 Grammy- award winning Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski's voice famously accompanies George Clooney's performance of the Stanley Brother's Classic song, "I'm A Man of Constant Sorrow," in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song "Hey, Brother" was a global smash, having been streamed over 1 billion times to date.

Witness his unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice fill the West Beach Conference Center on Saturday, November 11.

Tickets can be purchased here while they are still available. For more information about the event, visit www.kiawahisland.org/events/.