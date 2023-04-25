Rose All Day on this Hot Pink Getaway: The Ultimate Charter Experience!

The Co-Op on Sullivan's Island is a popular market & deli that offers coffee, gourmet sandwiches, wine, craft beers, and their famous frose.

The unbeatable eatery also offers a luxurious boat charter experience aboard their 370 Sea Ray Venture Sport Cruiser, boasting a 37' cabin fully equipped with AC and heating, galley on both the deck and below, multiple sun loungers and deck seating, restroom and shower facilities, and two flat screen TVs with multimedia capabilities, all while staying connected with Wi-Fi.The company prides itself on providing a personalized experience for each of its customers, with tailored itineraries and flexible scheduling options.

One of the highlights of the Co-Op's boat charters is the opportunity to explore the stunning waterways around Sullivan's Island. The island is situated at the mouth of the Charleston Harbor, providing access to a variety of coastal ecosystems, including tidal creeks, salt marshes, and barrier islands. With its rich wildlife and scenic landscapes, this area is a nature lover's paradise. Whether you're looking to spot dolphins in their natural habitat, or simply soak up the sun and sea breeze while sipping on some delicious frozen rose, a boat charter with the Co-Op is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Highlights: