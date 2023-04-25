Rose All Day on this Hot Pink Getaway: The Ultimate Charter Experience!
Have you ever dreamed of being on a beautiful boat, with a beautiful sunset slowly setting over the downtown Charleston skyline, as you sip a beautiful, refreshing co-op frosé? well, now you can!
The Co-Op on Sullivan's Island is a popular market & deli that offers coffee, gourmet sandwiches, wine, craft beers, and their famous frose.
The unbeatable eatery also offers a luxurious boat charter experience aboard their 370 Sea Ray Venture Sport Cruiser, boasting a 37' cabin fully equipped with AC and heating, galley on both the deck and below, multiple sun loungers and deck seating, restroom and shower facilities, and two flat screen TVs with multimedia capabilities, all while staying connected with Wi-Fi.The company prides itself on providing a personalized experience for each of its customers, with tailored itineraries and flexible scheduling options.
One of the highlights of the Co-Op's boat charters is the opportunity to explore the stunning waterways around Sullivan's Island. The island is situated at the mouth of the Charleston Harbor, providing access to a variety of coastal ecosystems, including tidal creeks, salt marshes, and barrier islands. With its rich wildlife and scenic landscapes, this area is a nature lover's paradise. Whether you're looking to spot dolphins in their natural habitat, or simply soak up the sun and sea breeze while sipping on some delicious frozen rose, a boat charter with the Co-Op is sure to be an unforgettable experience.
Highlights:
- 6 passengers in addition to Captain Jenn and First Mate
- Great for families, couples, girls' trips, bachelorette parties!
- BYOB! or you can pre-order frosé and/or sandwiches from The Co-Op that will be delivered to the dock at your arrival.
- Spacious and Comfortable!
- Restroom on board
- Book through the website. https://thecoopsi.com/home/boat-charter/
- Please email flamingocharters@thecoopsi.com with any questions.
- 2 hour, 3 hour, 4 hour, or full day cruise
The Co-Op Frose & Eatery
1515 Palm Blvd, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29451